Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 25, 2020

Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 25, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HIHO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 25% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of HIHO was $2.92, representing a -41.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.95 and a 88.39% increase over the 52 week low of $1.55.

HIHO is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). HIHO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.14.

