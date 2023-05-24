Highway Holdings (HIHO) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Highway Holdings said on May 22, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 23, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 26, 2023 will receive the payment on July 12, 2023.

At the current share price of $2.07 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 19.32%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.47%, the lowest has been 2.60%, and the highest has been 16.94%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.77 (n=206).

The current dividend yield is 2.88 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.22%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Highway Holdings. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIHO is 0.00%, a decrease of 53.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.83% to 199K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 197K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 199K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIHO by 6.71% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 0K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Acadian Asset Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Highway Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Highway Holdings is an international manufacturer of a wide variety of quality parts products for blue chip equipment manufacturers based primarily in Germany. Highway Holdings' administrative offices are located in Hong Kong, and its manufacturing facilities are located in Yangon, Myanmar and Shenzhen, China.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.