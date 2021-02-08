HighPoint (HPR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, HighPoint (HPR) closed at $11.06, marking a -0.54% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.74% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 14.05% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.41% in that time.

HPR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.42, up 196.8% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $61 million, down 49.92% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for HPR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 30.91% higher. HPR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, HPR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 0.84. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.03.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

