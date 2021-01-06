HighPoint (HPR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

HighPoint (HPR) closed at $9.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.84% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.61%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 29.99% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.83% in that time.

HPR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect HPR to post earnings of $2.72 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 208.8%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $59 million, down 51.56% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for HPR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. HPR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note HPR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 1.29. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.51.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 119, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

