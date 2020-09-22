HighPoint (HPR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, HighPoint (HPR) closed at $0.26, marking a -1.06% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.05% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.72%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 24.23% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 8.87% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.29% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from HPR as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect HPR to post earnings of $0.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 300%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $77.46 million, down 36.13% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $297.50 million, which would represent changes of +160% and -34.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for HPR should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. HPR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, HPR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.29. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.66.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

