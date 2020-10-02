HighPoint (HPR) Stock Moves -0.65%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, HighPoint (HPR) closed at $0.21, marking a -0.65% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.96% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.48%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 26.66% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 14.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.04% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from HPR as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect HPR to post earnings of $0.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 300%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $77.46 million, down 36.13% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $297.50 million. These totals would mark changes of +160% and -34.28%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for HPR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. HPR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note HPR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 1.87. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.07.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 124, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

