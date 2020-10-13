HighPoint (HPR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, HighPoint (HPR) closed at $0.24, marking a +0.38% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 15.2% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.91% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from HPR as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect HPR to post earnings of $0.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 300%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $77.46 million, down 36.13% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $297.50 million. These totals would mark changes of +160% and -34.28%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for HPR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. HPR is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, HPR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 2.06. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.85.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

