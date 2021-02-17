HighPoint (HPR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, HighPoint (HPR) closed at $11.73, marking a -0.85% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.58%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 5.47% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.45% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from HPR as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect HPR to post earnings of $2.42 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 196.8%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $61 million, down 49.92% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for HPR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 30.91% higher. HPR currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, HPR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 0.84. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.73, which means HPR is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

