HighPoint (HPR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, HighPoint (HPR) closed at $10.61, marking a -0.93% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 8.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 13.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.69%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from HPR as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, HPR is projected to report earnings of $2.43 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 197.2%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $59 million, down 51.56% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for HPR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. HPR is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, HPR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 1.05. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.55.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 122, which puts it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HPR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

