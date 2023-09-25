HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK) Surges 6.2%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK) shares soared 6.2% in the last trading session to close at $16.86. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 19.6% gain over the past four weeks.

HighPeak Energy ended sharply higher on the last trading day, driven by optimism over oil prices due to production cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia. The recent strength in crude prices — to a 10-month high above $90 — and robust demand for energy is set to push drilling activity higher and contributed to the strength in HighPeak Energy, whose productive capacity is based in West Texas’ Midland Basin. Russia’s recent announcement to temporarily ban the export of diesel and gasoline, is also having a positive effect on the broader sector as well as the company.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -36.5%. Revenues are expected to be $287.65 million, up 40.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For HighPeak Energy, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on HPK going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

HighPeak Energy, Inc. is a member of the Zacks Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. One other stock in the same industry, Matador Resources (MTDR), finished the last trading session 0.3% lower at $57.26. MTDR has returned -4.2% over the past month.

Matador's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +2.2% over the past month to $1.52. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -43.3%. Matador currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.