HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK) closed the most recent trading day at $24.61, moving -0.36% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.42%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.97%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 3.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 1.49%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.69%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from HighPeak Energy, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 8, 2022. On that day, HighPeak Energy, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.76 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1166.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $168.04 million, up 248.12% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.47 per share and revenue of $861.52 million, which would represent changes of +425.76% and +291.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for HighPeak Energy, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 26.39% lower. HighPeak Energy, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note HighPeak Energy, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.12. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.89.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.