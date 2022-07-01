HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK) closed the most recent trading day at $25.31, moving -1.21% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 21.75% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 14.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.3% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from HighPeak Energy, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, HighPeak Energy, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.51 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 750%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $194.03 million, up 301.96% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.89 per share and revenue of $963.03 million. These totals would mark changes of +640.91% and +337.49%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for HighPeak Energy, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 20.9% higher within the past month. HighPeak Energy, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, HighPeak Energy, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.24. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.14.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HPK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.