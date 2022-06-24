HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK) closed at $25.16, marking a -0.12% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 15.53% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 12.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.31% in that time.

HighPeak Energy, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect HighPeak Energy, Inc. to post earnings of $0.97 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1516.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $194.13 million, up 302.16% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.89 per share and revenue of $1.01 billion, which would represent changes of +640.91% and +356.59%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for HighPeak Energy, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 20.9% higher within the past month. HighPeak Energy, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, HighPeak Energy, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.15. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.23.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

