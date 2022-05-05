HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK) Stock Moves -0.37%: What You Should Know

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK) closed at $29.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.37% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.57%. At the same time, the Dow lost 3.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 37.3% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.12% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from HighPeak Energy, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 16, 2022. On that day, HighPeak Energy, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.51 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 920%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $124.69 million, up 384.78% from the prior-year quarter.

HPK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.49 per share and revenue of $982.37 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +580.3% and +346.28%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for HighPeak Energy, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11% higher within the past month. HighPeak Energy, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, HighPeak Energy, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.61. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.8.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, which puts it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.