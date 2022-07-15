HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK) closed the most recent trading day at $22.65, moving +0.85% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.92%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 25.65% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 15.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from HighPeak Energy, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, HighPeak Energy, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.97 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1516.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $212.93 million, up 341.11% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.89 per share and revenue of $942.58 million. These totals would mark changes of +640.91% and +328.2%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for HighPeak Energy, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. HighPeak Energy, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.59 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.92, which means HighPeak Energy, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

