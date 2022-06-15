HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK) closed at $31.88, marking a +0.47% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.46% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 13.4% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.94% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from HighPeak Energy, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.97, up 1516.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $193.68 million, up 301.23% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.89 per share and revenue of $974.53 million, which would represent changes of +640.91% and +342.72%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for HighPeak Energy, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 19.82% higher. HighPeak Energy, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, HighPeak Energy, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.49. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.6, so we one might conclude that HighPeak Energy, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HPK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

