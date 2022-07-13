HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK) closed the most recent trading day at $21.95, moving +1.48% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.45% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.67%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 31.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 18.41%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.89%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from HighPeak Energy, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.97, up 1516.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $212.93 million, up 341.11% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.89 per share and revenue of $984.13 million. These totals would mark changes of +640.91% and +347.08%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for HighPeak Energy, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 20.9% higher. HighPeak Energy, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, HighPeak Energy, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.42. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.94.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

