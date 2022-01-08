HighPeak Energy Inc Shares Close the Week 22.3% Higher - Weekly Wrap

HighPeak Energy Inc (HPK) shares closed this week 22.3% higher than it did at the end of last week. The stock is currently up 22.3% year-to-date, down 4.1% over the past 12 months, and up 164.4% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%, and the S&P 500 fell 1.9%.
Trading Activity
- Shares traded as high as $18.11 and as low as $14.56 this week.
- Shares closed 17.6% below its 52-week high and 199.8% above its 52-week low.
- Trading volume this week was 36.1% lower than the 10-day average and 8.8% lower than the 30-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 1.2.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was above 70, indicating it may be overbought.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.
- The stock closed above its Bollinger band, indicating it may be overbought.
- The stock closed at 5.0% higher than its 5-day moving average, 16.6% higher than its 20-day moving average, and 40.7% higher than its 90-day moving average.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date beats the peer average by 532.5%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by -130.1%
This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.