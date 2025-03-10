HighPeak Energy, Inc. Reports Year-End 2024 Financial Results and 2025 Guidance

HighPeak Energy reported increased sales volumes and proved reserves for 2024, along with 2025 guidance and capital budget details.

HighPeak Energy, Inc. announced its financial results and operational highlights for the year and fourth quarter ending December 31, 2024, revealing a 10% increase in average sales volumes to approximately 50.0 MBoe/d and a significant 29% rise in estimated proved reserves to 199 million Boe. The company reported a net income of $95.1 million for the year and $9.0 million for the fourth quarter, with adjusted net income figures of $144.8 million and $28.2 million, respectively. Additionally, HighPeak reduced long-term debt by $120 million and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share. For 2025, the company aims to maintain capital discipline with a revised budget of $448-$490 million, anticipating average production rates between 47,000 and 50,500 Boe/d while continuing to optimize its asset base and enhance shareholder value through debt reduction and share buybacks.

Sales volumes for 2024 averaged approximately 50.0 MBoe/d, reflecting a 10% increase year-over-year, indicating robust growth in production capacity.

HighPeak's year-end 2024 estimated proved reserves increased by 29% from the prior year, reaching 199 million Boe, demonstrating effective reserve management and growth potential.

The company reduced long-term debt by $120 million, which improves its financial stability and reduces interest expenses, thus benefiting shareholder value.

HighPeak declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, consistent with its commitment to return value to shareholders, alongside an extended share repurchase program worth up to $75 million.

Fourth quarter net income of $9.0 million represents a sharp decline compared to $95.0 million in the same quarter of 2023, indicating a significant downturn in profitability.

The average realized prices for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas have decreased compared to previous years, with total realized prices at only 72% of the weighted average of NYMEX crude oil prices, which raises concerns about revenue generation.

Despite a decrease in operating expenses, the company still incurred substantial capital expenditures of $152.5 million in the fourth quarter, suggesting a continued high cost structure that could impact profitability and cash flow.

$HPK Insider Trading Activity

$HPK insiders have traded $HPK stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HPK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACK HIGHTOWER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 117,262 shares for an estimated $1,796,185 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL L. HOLLIS (President) purchased 9,256 shares for an estimated $207,519

$HPK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $HPK stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPeak Energy, Inc. (“HighPeak” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HPK) today announced financial and operating results for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2024. In addition, HighPeak provided its 2025 guidance and capital budget, as approved by its Board of Directors.









Highlights











2024 sales volumes averaged approximately 50.0 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent per day (“MBoe/d”), representing a 10% increase year-over-year.



The Company’s year-end 2024 estimated proved reserves were 199 million Boe (“MMBoe”), representing a 29% increase compared to year-end 2023.



2024 net income was $95.1 million, or $0.67 per diluted share and EBITDAX (a non-GAAP financial measure defined and reconciled below) was $842.9 million, or $6.01 per diluted share. 2024 adjusted net income (a non-GAAP financial measure defined and reconciled below) was $144.8 million, or $1.05 per diluted share.



2024 lease operating expenses averaged $7.23 per Boe, including workover expenses, representing a 17% decrease year-over-year.



Reduced long-term debt by $120 million, paid $0.16 per share in dividends and repurchased over 2.4 million shares of common stock during 2024.



Increased net acreage over 8%, organically replaced inventory in primary zones and successfully delineated additional sub $50 per barrel (“Bbl”) break-even inventory in the Middle Spraberry formation.



Fourth quarter 2024 sales volumes averaged 50.2 MBoe/d, consisting of 86% liquids, representing a 1% increase over fourth quarter 2023.



Fourth quarter 2024 net income was $9.0 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, and EBITDAX was $179.4 million, or $1.27 per diluted share. Fourth quarter 2024 adjusted net income was $28.2 million, or $0.19 per diluted share.









Recent Events









On February 18, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per common share outstanding payable in March 2025.



The Company’s Board of Directors authorized the extension of the repurchase authorization of up to $75.0 million of common stock through December 31, 2025, of which approximately $40 million remains available.







HighPeak Chairman and CEO, Jack Hightower, said, “As promised, 2024 was a solid, level-set year for HighPeak. We ran a disciplined and efficient drilling program, reduced our capex budget by 40% from the prior year, increased production by 10%, beat and raised guidance on production, and reduced our operating costs and DC&E costs per foot year over year. Furthermore, we were successful in improving well results across our acreage and unlocking additional value by delineating new zones, driving total proved reserves 30% higher compared to a year ago. Overall, our team continues to do a fantastic job enhancing the value of our asset base.





"As we focus our attention on 2025, we will maintain capital discipline with our two-rig drilling program, ensuring steady operations in a dynamic market. Our focus on corporate efficiency will keep production flat while reducing capital expenditures by an additional 20%. One of our key objectives is to reduce interest expense and boost levered free cash flow by optimizing our capital structure. These efforts underscore our commitment to shareholder value, reflected in our strategy of debt reduction, consistent quarterly dividends, and opportunistic share buybacks."









2025 Development Outlook









The Company expects to average two (2) drilling rigs and approximately one (1) frac crew during 2025 under its current development plan, assuming commodity prices and capital costs continue to stay in their current ranges.











Production (Boe/d)















• Average production rate





47,000 – 50,500























Capex ($MM)















• Net Operated Wells TIL





52 – 56









• Capital Expenditures, D,C,E&F





$375 - $405









• Capital Expenditures, Infrastructure/Other





$40 - $50









• 2025 HPK Development Capital Expenditures





$415 - $455









• One-Time Infrastructure Projects





$33 - $35









• 2025 Total Capital Expenditures





$448 - $490























Unit Measures ($/Boe)















• Lease Operating Expenses





$7.00 - $7.50









• General & Administrative





$1.25 - $1.35





















In addition to the Company’s Development Capital Expenditures, the company will invest approximately $33-$35 million in projects that will expand our field-wide low pressure gas gathering system, extend our in-field overhead electric power distribution system, provide access to additional gas sales outlets with other midstream partners, support lower operating expenses and future life of field development.









Year-End 2024 Proved Reserves











As of December 31, 2024, HighPeak Energy’s estimated proved reserves, prepared by Cawley, Gillespie & Associates, Inc., increased over 29% from December 31, 2023 to 199 MMBoe consisting of approximately 68% crude oil, 17% NGL and 15% natural gas.



Proved developed reserves increased 36% to 108 MMBoe compared with December 31, 2023 and comprised 54% of the Company’s total proved reserves.



The Company’s PV-10 (a non-GAAP financial measure defined and reconciled below) was approximately $3.4 billion at year end 2024 based on pricing guidelines established by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). 2024 SEC pricing was $75.48 per Bbl of crude oil and $2.130 per MMBtu of natural gas, before adjustments for price differentials.



As of December 31, 2024, the average adjusted prices realized over the remaining lives of the Company’s assets were $75.56 per Bbl of crude oil, $20.53 per Bbl of NGL and $0.072 per Mcf of natural gas.



The Company’s 2024 reserve replacement ratio was 345%, an increase of 17% compared to the Company’s 2023 reserve replacement ratio.

























SEC PRICING

















Crude Oil





(MBbl)













NGL





(MBbl)













Natural Gas





(MMcf)













Total





(Mboe)













PV-10





($M)











Proved developed producing





59,394









21,709









112,734









99,892









$





2,094









Proved developed nonproducing





6,238









1,044









5,668









8,227













198









Total proved developed reserves





65,632









22,753









118,402









108,119













2,292









Proved undeveloped





69,639









11,365









59,252









90,879













1,095









Total proved reserves





135,271









34,118









177,654









198,998









$





3,387





























































Fourth Quarter 2024 Operational Update









HighPeak’s sales volumes during the fourth quarter of 2024 averaged 50.2 MBoe/d, a 1% increase over the fourth quarter of 2023. Fourth quarter sales volumes consisted of approximately 72% crude oil and 86% liquids. Full-year 2024 sales volumes averaged 50.0 MBoe/d, a 10% increase over 2023 sales volumes.





The Company averaged two drilling rigs and one frac crew during the fourth quarter, drilled 17 gross (16.9 net) horizontal wells and completed 18 gross (17.8 net) operated producing wells. At December 31, 2024, the Company had 21 gross (20.9 net) operated horizontal wells in various stages of drilling and completion.





HighPeak President, Michael Hollis, commented, "HighPeak’s recent well results highlight the robust quality of our inventory, reinforcing confidence in our asset base. By efficiently expanding our consolidated acreage position, we’ve organically replenished our drilling inventory in our primary zones, positioning us for sustained success. Additionally, we are particularly encouraged by the performance of our Middle Spraberry wells, which we plan to build upon throughout 2025. Continued successful delineation of this zone has the potential to add over 200 additional sub-$50/Bbl breakeven locations."









Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results









HighPeak reported net income of $9.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, or $0.06 per diluted share, and EBITDAX of $179.4 million, or $1.27 per diluted share. HighPeak reported adjusted net income of $28.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, or $0.19 per diluted share.





Fourth quarter average realized prices were $70.46 per Bbl of crude oil, $22.30 per Bbl of NGL and $0.29 per Mcf of natural gas, resulting in an overall realized price of $50.83 per Boe, or 72% of the weighted average of NYMEX crude oil prices, excluding the effects of derivatives. HighPeak’s cash costs for the fourth quarter were $11.48 per Boe, including lease operating expenses of $6.81 per Boe, workover expenses of $0.50 per Boe, production and ad valorem taxes of $2.87 per Boe and G&A expenses of $1.30 per Boe. As a result, the Company’s unhedged EBITDAX per Boe was $39.35 per Boe, or 77% of the overall realized price per Boe for the quarter, excluding the effects of derivatives.





HighPeak’s fourth quarter 2024 capital expenditures to drill, complete, equip, provide facilities and for infrastructure were $152.5 million.









Hedging













Crude oil.





As of December 31, 2024, HighPeak had the following outstanding crude oil derivative instruments and the weighted average crude oil prices and premiums payable per Bbl:



















































Swaps













Collars, Enhanced Collars









& Deferred









Premium Puts













Settlement









Month













Settlement









Year













Type of









Contract













Bbls









Per









Day













Index













Price per









Bbl













Floor or









Strike









Price per









Bbl













Ceiling









Price per









Bbl













Deferred









Premium









Payable









per Bbl













Crude Oil:



























































































Jan - Mar









2025









Swap









5,500









WTI









$





76.37









$





—









$





—









$





—









Jan - Mar









2025









Collar









8,000









WTI









$





—









$





65.00









$





90.00









$





2.12









Jan - Mar









2025









Put









2,000









WTI









$





—









$





58.00









$





—









$





5.00









Apr - Jun









2025









Swap









5,500









WTI









$





76.37









$





—









$





—









$





—









Apr - Jun









2025









Collar









7,000









WTI









$





—









$





65.00









$





90.08









$





2.28









Apr - Jun









2025









Put









2,000









WTI









$





—









$





58.00









$





—









$





5.00









Jul - Sep









2025









Swap









3,000









WTI









$





75.85









$





—









$





—









$





—









Jul - Sep









2025









Collar









7,000









WTI









$





—









$





65.00









$





90.08









$





2.28









Jul - Sep









2025









Put









2,000









WTI









$





—









$





58.00









$





—









$





5.00

































































































The Company’s crude oil derivative contracts detailed above are based on reported settlement prices on the New York Mercantile Exchange for West Texas Intermediate pricing.









Natural gas.





In February 2025, the Company entered into the following natural gas derivative instruments, specifically HH fixed price swaps at $4.43 per MMBtu for 30,000 MMBtu per day for March 2025 through February 2026.











Settlement Month













Settlement Year













Type of









Contract













MMBtu









Per Day













Index













Price per









MMBtu













Natural Gas:























































Jan – Mar









2025









Swap









10,333









HH









$





4.43









Apr – Jun









2025









Swap









30,000









HH









$





4.43









Jul – Sep









2025









Swap









30,000









HH









$





4.43









Oct – Dec









2025









Swap









30,000









HH









$





4.43









Jan – Mar









2026









Swap









19,667









HH









$





4.43













Dividends









During the fourth quarter of 2024, HighPeak’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, or $5.0 million in dividends paid to stockholders during the quarter. In addition, in February 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, or approximately $5.0 million in dividends, to be paid on March 25, 2025, to stockholders of record on March 3, 2025.









Conference Call









HighPeak will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time for investors and analysts to discuss its results for the fourth quarter of 2024 and its 2025 operating plan. Conference call participants may register for the call



here



. Access to the live audio-only webcast and replay of the earnings release conference call may be found



here



. A live broadcast of theearnings conference callwill also be available on the HighPeak Energy website at www.highpeakenergy.com under the “Investors” section of the website. A replay will also be available on the website following the call.





When available, a copy of the Company’s earnings release, investor presentation and Annual Report on Form 10-K may be found on its website at



www.highpeakenergy.com



.









Conference Participation









HighPeak Energy will participate in-person at the upcoming 37



th



Annual Roth Conference to be held from March 16-18, 2025, located in Dana Point, California.









About HighPeak Energy, Inc.









HighPeak Energy, Inc. is a publicly traded independent crude oil and natural gas company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional crude oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit our website at



www.highpeakenergy.com



.









Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements









The information in this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. When used in this document, the words “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “continue,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “future,” “potential,” “estimate” or the negative of such terms and similar expressions as they relate to HighPeak Energy, Inc. (“HighPeak Energy” or the “Company”) are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. The forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, they involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, in many cases, beyond the Company's control. For example, the Company’s review of strategic alternatives may not result in a sale of the Company, a recommendation that a transaction occur or result in a completed transaction, and any transaction that occurs may not increase shareholder value, in each case as a result of such risks and uncertainties.





These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the results of the strategic review being undertaken by the Company’s Board and the interest of prospective counterparties, the Company’s ability to realize the results contemplated by its 2025 guidance, volatility of commodity prices, product supply and demand, the impact of a widespread outbreak of an illness, such as the coronavirus disease pandemic, on global and U.S. economic activity, competition, the ability to obtain environmental and other permits and the timing thereof, other government regulation or action, the ability to obtain approvals from third parties and negotiate agreements with third parties on mutually acceptable terms, litigation, the costs and results of drilling and operations, availability of equipment, services, resources and personnel required to perform the Company's drilling and operating activities, access to and availability of transportation, processing, fractionation, refining and storage facilities, HighPeak Energy's ability to replace reserves, implement its business plans or complete its development activities as scheduled, access to and cost of capital, the financial strength of counterparties to any credit facility and derivative contracts entered into by HighPeak Energy, if any, and purchasers of HighPeak Energy's oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas production, uncertainties about estimates of reserves, identification of drilling locations and the ability to add proved reserves in the future, the assumptions underlying forecasts, including forecasts of production, expenses, cash flow from sales of oil and gas and tax rates, quality of technical data, environmental and weather risks, including the possible impacts of climate change, cybersecurity risks and acts of war or terrorism. These and other risks are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no duty to publicly update these statements except as required by law.





Reserve engineering is a process of estimating underground accumulations of hydrocarbons that cannot be measured in an exact way. The accuracy of any reserve estimate depends on the quality of available data, the interpretation of such data and price and cost assumptions made by reserve engineers. Reserves estimates included herein may not be indicative of the level of reserves or PV-10 value of oil and natural gas production in the future, as they are based on 2024 SEC prices which are different than current commodity prices. In addition, the results of drilling, testing and production activities may justify revisions of estimates that were made previously. If significant, such revisions could impact HighPeak’s strategy and change the schedule of any further production and development drilling. Accordingly, reserve estimates may differ significantly from the quantities of oil and natural gas that are ultimately recovered.









Use of Projections









The financial, operational, industry and market projections, estimates and targets in this press release and in the Company’s guidance (including production, operating expenses and capital expenditures in future periods) are based on assumptions that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The assumptions and estimates underlying the projected, expected or target results are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic, regulatory and competitive risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the financial, operational, industry and market projections, estimates and targets, including assumptions, risks and uncertainties described in “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” above. These projections are speculative by their nature and, accordingly, are subject to significant risk of not being actually realized by the Company. Projected results of the Company for 2025 are particularly speculative and subject to change. Actual results may vary materially from the current projections, including for reasons beyond the Company’s control. The projections are based on current expectations and available information as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no duty to publicly update these projections except as required by law.









Drilling Locations









The Company has estimated its drilling locations based on well spacing assumptions and upon the evaluation of its drilling results and those of other operators in its area, combined with its interpretation of available geologic and engineering data. The drilling locations actually drilled on the Company’s properties will depend on the availability of capital, regulatory approvals, commodity prices, costs, actual drilling results and other factors. Any drilling activities conducted on these identified locations may not be successful and may not result in additional proved reserves. Further, to the extent the drilling locations are associated with acreage that expires, the Company would lose its right to develop the related locations.











HighPeak Energy, Inc.













Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data













(In thousands)

























December 31,





















2024













2023











Current assets:





























Cash and cash equivalents





$





86,649













$





194,515













Accounts receivable









85,242

















94,589













Inventory









10,952

















7,254













Derivative instruments









7,582

















31,480













Prepaid expenses









4,587

















995













Total current assets









195,012

















328,833













Crude oil and natural gas properties, using the successful efforts method of accounting:





























Proved properties









3,959,545

















3,338,107













Unproved properties









70,868

















72,715













Accumulated depletion, depreciation and amortization









(1,184,684





)













(684,179





)









Total crude oil and natural gas properties, net









2,845,729

















2,726,643













Other property and equipment, net









3,201

















3,572













Derivative instruments









—

















16,059













Other noncurrent assets









19,346

















5,684















Total assets







$





3,063,288













$





3,080,791









































Current liabilities:





























Current portion of long-term debt, net





$





120,000













$





120,000













Accounts payable – trade









74,011

















63,583













Accrued capital expenditures









35,170

















39,231













Revenues and royalties payable









26,838

















29,724













Other accrued liabilities









22,196

















19,613













Derivative instruments









5,380

















13,054













Operating leases









719

















528













Advances from joint interest owners









316

















262













Accrued interest









—

















1,398













Total current liabilities









284,630

















287,393













Noncurrent liabilities:





























Long-term debt, net









928,384

















1,030,299













Deferred income taxes









232,398

















197,068













Asset retirement obligations









14,750

















13,245













Operating leases









670

















—













Derivative instruments









—

















65













Commitments and contingencies

























































Stockholders’ equity





























Common stock









13

















13













Additional paid-in capital









1,166,609

















1,189,424













Retained earnings









435,834

















363,284













Total stockholders’ equity









1,602,456

















1,552,721















Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity







$





3,063,288













$





3,080,791























































HighPeak Energy, Inc.













Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations













(in thousands, except per share data)





















































































Three Months Ended









December 31,





















Year Ended









December 31,

























2024













2023













2024





















2023





















Operating revenues:







































































Crude oil sales





$





232,881













$





296,140













$





1,060,476













$





1,086,598













NGL and natural gas sales









1,925

















5,013

















8,938

















24,695













Total operating revenues









234,806

















301,153

















1,069,414

















1,111,293















Operating costs and expenses:







































































Crude oil and natural gas production









33,762

















37,666

















132,244

















145,362













Production and ad valorem taxes









13,267

















14,077

















59,677

















58,472













Exploration and abandonments









449

















862

















1,476

















5,234













Depletion, depreciation and amortization









105,631

















132,862

















500,752

















424,424













Accretion of discount









244

















162

















966

















522













General and administrative









6,001

















4,646

















20,392

















16,598













Stock-based compensation









1,375

















3,862

















12,701

















25,957













Total operating costs and expenses









160,729

















194,137

















728,208

















676,569













Other expense









390

















220

















3,795

















8,262















Income from operations











73,687

















106,796

















337,411

















426,462













Interest income









1,721

















1,985

















8,685

















2,908













Interest expense









(39,508





)













(44,623





)













(168,712





)













(147,901





)









(Loss) gain on derivative instruments, net









(23,053





)













58,500

















(46,464





)













27,602













Loss on extinguishment of debt









—

















—

















—

















(27,300





)











Income before income taxes











12,847

















122,658

















130,920

















281,771













Provision for income taxes









3,866

















27,654

















35,851

















65,905















Net income







$





8,981













$





95,004













$





95,069













$





215,866



















































































Earnings per share:







































































Basic net income





$





0.07













$





0.68













$





0.69













$





1.64













Diluted net income





$





0.06













$





0.66













$





0.67













$





1.58

















































































Weighted average shares outstanding:





































































Basic









124,348

















126,242

















125,281

















117,956













Diluted









128,073

















130,579

















129,205

















123,020

















































































Dividends declared per share





$





0.04













$





0.025













$





0.16













$





0.10



























































































HighPeak Energy, Inc.

















Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

















(in thousands)

















































Year Ended December 31,

















2024













2023













CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:































Net income





$





95,069













$





215,866













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations:





























Provision for deferred income taxes









35,330

















65,905













Loss on extinguishment of debt









—

















27,300













Loss (gain) on derivative instruments









46,464

















(27,602





)









Cash paid on settlement of derivative instruments









(14,246





)













(24,194





)









Amortization of debt issuance costs









8,278

















11,411













Amortization of discounts on long-term debt









9,865

















15,140













Stock-based compensation expense









12,701

















25,957













Accretion expense









966

















522













Depletion, depreciation and amortization









500,752

















424,424













Exploration and abandonment expense









620

















4,242













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





























Accounts receivable









9,347

















2,007













Prepaid expenses, inventory and other assets









(19,474





)













6,923













Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other current liabilities









4,719

















8,488













Net cash provided by operating activities









690,391

















756,389















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:































Additions to crude oil and natural gas properties









(604,828





)













(1,009,855





)









Changes in working capital associated with crude oil and natural gas property additions









(1,294





)













(100,802





)









Acquisitions of crude oil and natural gas properties









(14,844





)













(15,085





)









Proceeds from sales of properties









339

















—













Other property additions









(216





)













(193





)









Net cash used in investing activities









(620,843





)













(1,125,935





)











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:































Repayments under Term Loan Credit Agreement









(120,000





)













—













Repurchased shares under buyback program









(35,166





)













—













Dividends paid









(20,058





)













(11,864





)









Dividend equivalents paid









(2,133





)













(1,251





)









Debt issuance costs









(58





)













(28,444





)









Proceeds from the exercises of warrants









1

















4,028













Borrowings under Term Loan Credit Agreement, net of discount









—

















1,170,000













Borrowings under Prior Credit Agreement









—

















255,000













Repayments under Prior Credit Agreement









—

















(525,000





)









Repayments of 10.000% Senior Notes and 10.625% Senior Notes









—

















(475,000





)









Premium on extinguishment of debt









—

















(4,457





)









Proceeds from issuance of common stock









—

















155,768













Stock offering costs









—

















(5,371





)









Proceeds from exercises of stock options









—

















148













Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities









(177,414





)













533,557













Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents









(107,866





)













164,011













Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period









194,515

















30,504













Cash and cash equivalents, end of period





$





86,649













$





194,515























































HighPeak Energy, Inc.













Unaudited Summary Operating Highlights





































































Three Months Ended









December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023













Average Daily Sales Volumes:























































Crude oil (Bbls)









35,926

















40,624

















37,914

















38,041













NGLs (Bbls)









7,289

















5,262

















6,241

















4,239













Natural gas (Mcf)









42,007

















24,395

















34,828

















19,777













Total (Boe)









50,216

















49,952

















49,960

















45,577



































































Average Realized Prices (excluding effects of derivatives):























































Crude oil per Bbl





$





70.46













$





79.24













$





76.42













$





78.26













NGL per Bbl





$





22.30













$





19.93













$





22.06













$





21.51













Natural gas per Mcf





$





0.29













$





1.51













$





0.49













$





1.56













Total per Boe





$





50.83













$





65.53













$





58.48













$





66.80



































































Margin Data ($ per Boe):























































Average price, excluding effects of derivatives





$





50.83













$





65.53













$





58.48













$





66.80













Lease operating expenses









(6.81





)













(7.53





)













(6.76





)













(8.04





)









Expense workovers









(0.50





)













(0.66





)













(0.47





)













(0.70





)









Production and ad valorem taxes









(2.87





)













(3.06





)













(3.26





)













(3.51





)









General and administrative expenses









(1.30





)













(1.01





)













(1.12





)













(1.00





)













$





39.35













$





53.27













$





46.87













$





53.55















































































HighPeak Energy, Inc.













Unaudited Earnings Per Share Details





































































Three Months Ended









December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,

















2024

















2023

















2024

















2023















Net income as reported





$





8,981













$





95,004













$





95,069













$





215,866













Participating basic earnings









(861





)













(9,103





)













(9,155





)













(21,890





)









Basic earnings attributable to common shareholders









8,120

















85,901

















85,914

















193,976













Reallocation of participating earnings









5

















133

















108

















334













Diluted net income attributable to common shareholders





$





8,125













$





86,034













$





86,022













$





194,310

































































Basic weighted average shares outstanding









124,348

















126,242

















125,281

















117,956













Dilutive warrants and unvested stock options









1,571

















2,178

















1,770

















2,905













Dilutive unvested restricted stock









2,154

















2,159

















2,154

















2,159













Diluted weighted average shares outstanding









128,073

















130,579

















129,205

















123,020

































































Net income per share attributable to common shareholders:





















































Basic





$





0.07













$





0.68













$





0.69













$





1.64













Diluted





$





0.06













$





0.66













$





0.67













$





1.58















































































HighPeak Energy, Inc.













Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDAX, Discretionary Cash Flow and Net Cash Provided by Operations













(in thousands)

























Three Months Ended









December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,

















2024

















2023

















2024

















2023















Net income





$





8,981













$





95,004













$





95,069













$





215,866













Interest expense









39,508

















44,623

















168,712

















147,901













Interest income









(1,721





)













(1,985





)













(8,685





)













(2,908





)









Income tax expense









3,866

















27,654

















35,851

















65,905













Depletion, depreciation and amortization









105,631

















132,862

















500,752

















424,424













Accretion of discount









244

















162

















966

















522













Exploration and abandonment expense









449

















862

















1,476

















5,234













Stock based compensation









1,375

















3,862

















12,701

















25,957













Derivative related noncash activity









20,704

















(61,662





)













32,218

















(51,796





)









Other expense









390

















220

















3,795

















8,262













Loss on extinguishment of debt









—

















—

















—

















27,300













EBITDAX









179,427

















241,602

















842,855

















866,667













Cash interest expense









(34,949





)













(40,084





)













(150,569





)













(125,807





)









Other (a)









1,682

















1,398

















3,513

















(1,889





)









Discretionary cash flow









146,160

















202,916

















695,799

















738,971













Changes in operating assets and liabilities









(6,642





)













31,731

















(5,408





)













17,418













Net cash provided by operating activities





$





139,518













$





234,647













$





690,391













$





756,389

































































(a) includes interest income net of current tax expense, other expense and operating portion of exploration and abandonment expenses.











































































HighPeak Energy, Inc.













Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income













(in thousands, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended









December 31, 2024













Year Ended









December 31, 2024

















Amounts













Amounts per





Diluted Share













Amounts













Amounts per





Diluted Share











Net income





$





8,981













$





0.06













$





95,069













$





0.69













Derivative loss, net









23,053

















0.15

















46,464

















0.34













Stock-based compensation









1,375

















0.01

















12,701

















0.09













Other expense









390

















0.01

















3,795

















0.03













Income tax adjustment for above items *









(5,584





)













(0.04





)













(13,222





)













(0.10





)









Adjusted net income





$





28,215













$





0.19













$





144,807













$





1.05

































































* Assuming 21% statutory tax rate



































































HighPeak Energy, Inc.













Unaudited Reconciliation of Standardized Measure to PV-10













(in thousands)































As of December 31, 2024











Total Proved











Standardized measure





$





2,994,997









Present value of future income taxes and certain abandonment costs discounted at 10%









392,077









Present value of estimated future cash flows (PV-10)





$





3,387,074







































HighPeak Energy, Inc.













Unaudited Reserve Replacement Computations





























MBoe











Proved Reserves on December 31, 2023





154,162













Extensions, discoveries and revisions





63,121













Production





(18,285





)









Proved Reserves on December 31, 2024





198,998



























Reserve Replacement with the drill bit







345





%



























Investor Contact:







Ryan Hightower





Vice President, Business Development





817.850.9204







rhightower@highpeakenergy.com











Source: HighPeak Energy, Inc.



