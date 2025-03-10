News & Insights

HighPeak Energy, Inc. Reports Year-End 2024 Financial Results and 2025 Guidance

March 10, 2025 — 04:13 pm EDT

HighPeak Energy reported increased sales volumes and proved reserves for 2024, along with 2025 guidance and capital budget details.

Quiver AI Summary

HighPeak Energy, Inc. announced its financial results and operational highlights for the year and fourth quarter ending December 31, 2024, revealing a 10% increase in average sales volumes to approximately 50.0 MBoe/d and a significant 29% rise in estimated proved reserves to 199 million Boe. The company reported a net income of $95.1 million for the year and $9.0 million for the fourth quarter, with adjusted net income figures of $144.8 million and $28.2 million, respectively. Additionally, HighPeak reduced long-term debt by $120 million and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share. For 2025, the company aims to maintain capital discipline with a revised budget of $448-$490 million, anticipating average production rates between 47,000 and 50,500 Boe/d while continuing to optimize its asset base and enhance shareholder value through debt reduction and share buybacks.

Potential Positives

  • Sales volumes for 2024 averaged approximately 50.0 MBoe/d, reflecting a 10% increase year-over-year, indicating robust growth in production capacity.
  • HighPeak's year-end 2024 estimated proved reserves increased by 29% from the prior year, reaching 199 million Boe, demonstrating effective reserve management and growth potential.
  • The company reduced long-term debt by $120 million, which improves its financial stability and reduces interest expenses, thus benefiting shareholder value.
  • HighPeak declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, consistent with its commitment to return value to shareholders, alongside an extended share repurchase program worth up to $75 million.

Potential Negatives

  • Fourth quarter net income of $9.0 million represents a sharp decline compared to $95.0 million in the same quarter of 2023, indicating a significant downturn in profitability.
  • The average realized prices for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas have decreased compared to previous years, with total realized prices at only 72% of the weighted average of NYMEX crude oil prices, which raises concerns about revenue generation.
  • Despite a decrease in operating expenses, the company still incurred substantial capital expenditures of $152.5 million in the fourth quarter, suggesting a continued high cost structure that could impact profitability and cash flow.

FAQ

What are HighPeak Energy's financial results for 2024?

HighPeak Energy reported a net income of $95.1 million and an EBITDAX of $842.9 million for 2024.

How much did HighPeak Energy increase its proved reserves in 2024?

The company's proved reserves increased by 29% to 199 million Boe as of December 31, 2024.

What was HighPeak Energy's production volume in 2024?

HighPeak Energy's average production in 2024 was approximately 50.0 MBoe/d, reflecting a 10% year-over-year increase.

What is HighPeak Energy's capital expenditure plan for 2025?

The company plans to allocate between $448 million and $490 million for capital expenditures in 2025.

What was declared regarding dividends for HighPeak Energy in early 2025?

The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per common share, payable in March 2025.

Full Release



FORT WORTH, Texas, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPeak Energy, Inc. (“HighPeak” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HPK) today announced financial and operating results for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2024. In addition, HighPeak provided its 2025 guidance and capital budget, as approved by its Board of Directors.





Highlights





  • 2024 sales volumes averaged approximately 50.0 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent per day (“MBoe/d”), representing a 10% increase year-over-year.


  • The Company’s year-end 2024 estimated proved reserves were 199 million Boe (“MMBoe”), representing a 29% increase compared to year-end 2023.


  • 2024 net income was $95.1 million, or $0.67 per diluted share and EBITDAX (a non-GAAP financial measure defined and reconciled below) was $842.9 million, or $6.01 per diluted share. 2024 adjusted net income (a non-GAAP financial measure defined and reconciled below) was $144.8 million, or $1.05 per diluted share.


  • 2024 lease operating expenses averaged $7.23 per Boe, including workover expenses, representing a 17% decrease year-over-year.


  • Reduced long-term debt by $120 million, paid $0.16 per share in dividends and repurchased over 2.4 million shares of common stock during 2024.


  • Increased net acreage over 8%, organically replaced inventory in primary zones and successfully delineated additional sub $50 per barrel (“Bbl”) break-even inventory in the Middle Spraberry formation.


  • Fourth quarter 2024 sales volumes averaged 50.2 MBoe/d, consisting of 86% liquids, representing a 1% increase over fourth quarter 2023.


  • Fourth quarter 2024 net income was $9.0 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, and EBITDAX was $179.4 million, or $1.27 per diluted share.   Fourth quarter 2024 adjusted net income was $28.2 million, or $0.19 per diluted share.




Recent Events




  • On February 18, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per common share outstanding payable in March 2025.


  • The Company’s Board of Directors authorized the extension of the repurchase authorization of up to $75.0 million of common stock through December 31, 2025, of which approximately $40 million remains available.



HighPeak Chairman and CEO, Jack Hightower, said, “As promised, 2024 was a solid, level-set year for HighPeak. We ran a disciplined and efficient drilling program, reduced our capex budget by 40% from the prior year, increased production by 10%, beat and raised guidance on production, and reduced our operating costs and DC&E costs per foot year over year.  Furthermore, we were successful in improving well results across our acreage and unlocking additional value by delineating new zones, driving total proved reserves 30% higher compared to a year ago. Overall, our team continues to do a fantastic job enhancing the value of our asset base.



"As we focus our attention on 2025, we will maintain capital discipline with our two-rig drilling program, ensuring steady operations in a dynamic market. Our focus on corporate efficiency will keep production flat while reducing capital expenditures by an additional 20%. One of our key objectives is to reduce interest expense and boost levered free cash flow by optimizing our capital structure. These efforts underscore our commitment to shareholder value, reflected in our strategy of debt reduction, consistent quarterly dividends, and opportunistic share buybacks."





2025 Development Outlook




The Company expects to average two (2) drilling rigs and approximately one (1) frac crew during 2025 under its current development plan, assuming commodity prices and capital costs continue to stay in their current ranges.

































































Production (Boe/d)

• Average production rate
47,000 – 50,500




Capex ($MM)

• Net Operated Wells TIL
52 – 56

• Capital Expenditures, D,C,E&F
$375 - $405

• Capital Expenditures, Infrastructure/Other
$40 - $50

• 2025 HPK Development Capital Expenditures
$415 - $455

• One-Time Infrastructure Projects
$33 - $35

• 2025 Total Capital Expenditures
$448 - $490




Unit Measures ($/Boe)

• Lease Operating Expenses
$7.00 - $7.50

• General & Administrative
$1.25 - $1.35




In addition to the Company’s Development Capital Expenditures, the company will invest approximately $33-$35 million in projects that will expand our field-wide low pressure gas gathering system, extend our in-field overhead electric power distribution system, provide access to additional gas sales outlets with other midstream partners, support lower operating expenses and future life of field development.





Year-End 2024 Proved Reserves





  • As of December 31, 2024, HighPeak Energy’s estimated proved reserves, prepared by Cawley, Gillespie & Associates, Inc., increased over 29% from December 31, 2023 to 199 MMBoe consisting of approximately 68% crude oil, 17% NGL and 15% natural gas.


  • Proved developed reserves increased 36% to 108 MMBoe compared with December 31, 2023 and comprised 54% of the Company’s total proved reserves.


  • The Company’s PV-10 (a non-GAAP financial measure defined and reconciled below) was approximately $3.4 billion at year end 2024 based on pricing guidelines established by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). 2024 SEC pricing was $75.48 per Bbl of crude oil and $2.130 per MMBtu of natural gas, before adjustments for price differentials.


  • As of December 31, 2024, the average adjusted prices realized over the remaining lives of the Company’s assets were $75.56 per Bbl of crude oil, $20.53 per Bbl of NGL and $0.072 per Mcf of natural gas.


  • The Company’s 2024 reserve replacement ratio was 345%, an increase of 17% compared to the Company’s 2023 reserve replacement ratio.

SEC PRICING



Crude Oil


(MBbl)


NGL


(MBbl)


Natural Gas


(MMcf)


Total


(Mboe)


PV-10


($M)

Proved developed producing
59,394

21,709

112,734

99,892

$
2,094

Proved developed nonproducing
6,238

1,044

5,668

8,227


198

Total proved developed reserves
65,632

22,753

118,402

108,119


2,292

Proved undeveloped
69,639

11,365

59,252

90,879


1,095

Total proved reserves
135,271

34,118

177,654

198,998

$
3,387















Fourth Quarter 2024 Operational Update




HighPeak’s sales volumes during the fourth quarter of 2024 averaged 50.2 MBoe/d, a 1% increase over the fourth quarter of 2023. Fourth quarter sales volumes consisted of approximately 72% crude oil and 86% liquids. Full-year 2024 sales volumes averaged 50.0 MBoe/d, a 10% increase over 2023 sales volumes.



The Company averaged two drilling rigs and one frac crew during the fourth quarter, drilled 17 gross (16.9 net) horizontal wells and completed 18 gross (17.8 net) operated producing wells. At December 31, 2024, the Company had 21 gross (20.9 net) operated horizontal wells in various stages of drilling and completion.



HighPeak President, Michael Hollis, commented, "HighPeak’s recent well results highlight the robust quality of our inventory, reinforcing confidence in our asset base. By efficiently expanding our consolidated acreage position, we’ve organically replenished our drilling inventory in our primary zones, positioning us for sustained success. Additionally, we are particularly encouraged by the performance of our Middle Spraberry wells, which we plan to build upon throughout 2025. Continued successful delineation of this zone has the potential to add over 200 additional sub-$50/Bbl breakeven locations."





Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results




HighPeak reported net income of $9.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, or $0.06 per diluted share, and EBITDAX of $179.4 million, or $1.27 per diluted share. HighPeak reported adjusted net income of $28.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, or $0.19 per diluted share.



Fourth quarter average realized prices were $70.46 per Bbl of crude oil, $22.30 per Bbl of NGL and $0.29 per Mcf of natural gas, resulting in an overall realized price of $50.83 per Boe, or 72% of the weighted average of NYMEX crude oil prices, excluding the effects of derivatives. HighPeak’s cash costs for the fourth quarter were $11.48 per Boe, including lease operating expenses of $6.81 per Boe, workover expenses of $0.50 per Boe, production and ad valorem taxes of $2.87 per Boe and G&A expenses of $1.30 per Boe. As a result, the Company’s unhedged EBITDAX per Boe was $39.35 per Boe, or 77% of the overall realized price per Boe for the quarter, excluding the effects of derivatives.



HighPeak’s fourth quarter 2024 capital expenditures to drill, complete, equip, provide facilities and for infrastructure were $152.5 million.





Hedging






Crude oil.


As of December 31, 2024, HighPeak had the following outstanding crude oil derivative instruments and the weighted average crude oil prices and premiums payable per Bbl:










Swaps


Collars, Enhanced Collars




& Deferred




Premium Puts


Settlement




Month


Settlement




Year


Type of




Contract


Bbls




Per




Day


Index


Price per




Bbl


Floor or




Strike




Price per




Bbl


Ceiling




Price per




Bbl


Deferred




Premium




Payable




per Bbl


Crude Oil:




















Jan - Mar

2025

Swap

5,500

WTI

$
76.37

$



$



$


Jan - Mar

2025

Collar

8,000

WTI

$



$
65.00

$
90.00

$
2.12

Jan - Mar

2025

Put

2,000

WTI

$



$
58.00

$



$
5.00

Apr - Jun

2025

Swap

5,500

WTI

$
76.37

$



$



$


Apr - Jun

2025

Collar

7,000

WTI

$



$
65.00

$
90.08

$
2.28

Apr - Jun

2025

Put

2,000

WTI

$



$
58.00

$



$
5.00

Jul - Sep

2025

Swap

3,000

WTI

$
75.85

$



$



$


Jul - Sep

2025

Collar

7,000

WTI

$



$
65.00

$
90.08

$
2.28

Jul - Sep

2025

Put

2,000

WTI

$



$
58.00

$



$
5.00























The Company’s crude oil derivative contracts detailed above are based on reported settlement prices on the New York Mercantile Exchange for West Texas Intermediate pricing.





Natural gas.


In February 2025, the Company entered into the following natural gas derivative instruments, specifically HH fixed price swaps at $4.43 per MMBtu for 30,000 MMBtu per day for March 2025 through February 2026.






































































































Settlement Month


Settlement Year


Type of




Contract


MMBtu




Per Day


Index


Price per




MMBtu


Natural Gas:











Jan – Mar

2025

Swap

10,333

HH

$
4.43

Apr – Jun

2025

Swap

30,000

HH

$
4.43

Jul – Sep

2025

Swap

30,000

HH

$
4.43

Oct – Dec

2025

Swap

30,000

HH

$
4.43

Jan – Mar

2026

Swap

19,667

HH

$
4.43




Dividends




During the fourth quarter of 2024, HighPeak’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, or $5.0 million in dividends paid to stockholders during the quarter. In addition, in February 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, or approximately $5.0 million in dividends, to be paid on March 25, 2025, to stockholders of record on March 3, 2025.





Conference Call




HighPeak will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time for investors and analysts to discuss its results for the fourth quarter of 2024 and its 2025 operating plan. Conference call participants may register for the call

here

. Access to the live audio-only webcast and replay of the earnings release conference call may be found

here

. A live broadcast of theearnings conference callwill also be available on the HighPeak Energy website at www.highpeakenergy.com under the “Investors” section of the website. A replay will also be available on the website following the call.



When available, a copy of the Company’s earnings release, investor presentation and Annual Report on Form 10-K may be found on its website at

www.highpeakenergy.com

.





Conference Participation




HighPeak Energy will participate in-person at the upcoming 37

th

Annual Roth Conference to be held from March 16-18, 2025, located in Dana Point, California.





About HighPeak Energy, Inc.




HighPeak Energy, Inc. is a publicly traded independent crude oil and natural gas company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional crude oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit our website at

www.highpeakenergy.com

.





Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements




The information in this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. When used in this document, the words “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “continue,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “future,” “potential,” “estimate” or the negative of such terms and similar expressions as they relate to HighPeak Energy, Inc. (“HighPeak Energy” or the “Company”) are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. The forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, they involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, in many cases, beyond the Company's control. For example, the Company’s review of strategic alternatives may not result in a sale of the Company, a recommendation that a transaction occur or result in a completed transaction, and any transaction that occurs may not increase shareholder value, in each case as a result of such risks and uncertainties.



These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the results of the strategic review being undertaken by the Company’s Board and the interest of prospective counterparties, the Company’s ability to realize the results contemplated by its 2025 guidance, volatility of commodity prices, product supply and demand, the impact of a widespread outbreak of an illness, such as the coronavirus disease pandemic, on global and U.S. economic activity, competition, the ability to obtain environmental and other permits and the timing thereof, other government regulation or action, the ability to obtain approvals from third parties and negotiate agreements with third parties on mutually acceptable terms, litigation, the costs and results of drilling and operations, availability of equipment, services, resources and personnel required to perform the Company's drilling and operating activities, access to and availability of transportation, processing, fractionation, refining and storage facilities, HighPeak Energy's ability to replace reserves, implement its business plans or complete its development activities as scheduled, access to and cost of capital, the financial strength of counterparties to any credit facility and derivative contracts entered into by HighPeak Energy, if any, and purchasers of HighPeak Energy's oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas production, uncertainties about estimates of reserves, identification of drilling locations and the ability to add proved reserves in the future, the assumptions underlying forecasts, including forecasts of production, expenses, cash flow from sales of oil and gas and tax rates, quality of technical data, environmental and weather risks, including the possible impacts of climate change, cybersecurity risks and acts of war or terrorism. These and other risks are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no duty to publicly update these statements except as required by law.



Reserve engineering is a process of estimating underground accumulations of hydrocarbons that cannot be measured in an exact way. The accuracy of any reserve estimate depends on the quality of available data, the interpretation of such data and price and cost assumptions made by reserve engineers. Reserves estimates included herein may not be indicative of the level of reserves or PV-10 value of oil and natural gas production in the future, as they are based on 2024 SEC prices which are different than current commodity prices. In addition, the results of drilling, testing and production activities may justify revisions of estimates that were made previously. If significant, such revisions could impact HighPeak’s strategy and change the schedule of any further production and development drilling. Accordingly, reserve estimates may differ significantly from the quantities of oil and natural gas that are ultimately recovered.





Use of Projections




The financial, operational, industry and market projections, estimates and targets in this press release and in the Company’s guidance (including production, operating expenses and capital expenditures in future periods) are based on assumptions that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The assumptions and estimates underlying the projected, expected or target results are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic, regulatory and competitive risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the financial, operational, industry and market projections, estimates and targets, including assumptions, risks and uncertainties described in “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” above. These projections are speculative by their nature and, accordingly, are subject to significant risk of not being actually realized by the Company. Projected results of the Company for 2025 are particularly speculative and subject to change. Actual results may vary materially from the current projections, including for reasons beyond the Company’s control. The projections are based on current expectations and available information as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no duty to publicly update these projections except as required by law.





Drilling Locations




The Company has estimated its drilling locations based on well spacing assumptions and upon the evaluation of its drilling results and those of other operators in its area, combined with its interpretation of available geologic and engineering data. The drilling locations actually drilled on the Company’s properties will depend on the availability of capital, regulatory approvals, commodity prices, costs, actual drilling results and other factors. Any drilling activities conducted on these identified locations may not be successful and may not result in additional proved reserves. Further, to the extent the drilling locations are associated with acreage that expires, the Company would lose its right to develop the related locations.























































































































































































































































































































































































































































HighPeak Energy, Inc.


Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data


(In thousands)




December 31,



2024


2023

Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents
$
86,649


$
194,515

Accounts receivable

85,242



94,589

Inventory

10,952



7,254

Derivative instruments

7,582



31,480

Prepaid expenses

4,587



995

Total current assets

195,012



328,833

Crude oil and natural gas properties, using the successful efforts method of accounting:





Proved properties

3,959,545



3,338,107

Unproved properties

70,868



72,715

Accumulated depletion, depreciation and amortization

(1,184,684
)


(684,179
)

Total crude oil and natural gas properties, net

2,845,729



2,726,643

Other property and equipment, net

3,201



3,572

Derivative instruments






16,059

Other noncurrent assets

19,346



5,684


Total assets
$
3,063,288


$
3,080,791







Current liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt, net
$
120,000


$
120,000

Accounts payable – trade

74,011



63,583

Accrued capital expenditures

35,170



39,231

Revenues and royalties payable

26,838



29,724

Other accrued liabilities

22,196



19,613

Derivative instruments

5,380



13,054

Operating leases

719



528

Advances from joint interest owners

316



262

Accrued interest






1,398

Total current liabilities

284,630



287,393

Noncurrent liabilities:





Long-term debt, net

928,384



1,030,299

Deferred income taxes

232,398



197,068

Asset retirement obligations

14,750



13,245

Operating leases

670






Derivative instruments






65

Commitments and contingencies











Stockholders’ equity





Common stock

13



13

Additional paid-in capital

1,166,609



1,189,424

Retained earnings

435,834



363,284

Total stockholders’ equity

1,602,456



1,552,721


Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
3,063,288


$
3,080,791











































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































HighPeak Energy, Inc.


Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations


(in thousands, except per share data)



















Three Months Ended




December 31,


Year Ended




December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023


Operating revenues:















Crude oil sales
$
232,881


$
296,140


$
1,060,476


$
1,086,598

NGL and natural gas sales

1,925



5,013



8,938



24,695

Total operating revenues

234,806



301,153



1,069,414



1,111,293


Operating costs and expenses:















Crude oil and natural gas production

33,762



37,666



132,244



145,362

Production and ad valorem taxes

13,267



14,077



59,677



58,472

Exploration and abandonments

449



862



1,476



5,234

Depletion, depreciation and amortization

105,631



132,862



500,752



424,424

Accretion of discount

244



162



966



522

General and administrative

6,001



4,646



20,392



16,598

Stock-based compensation

1,375



3,862



12,701



25,957

Total operating costs and expenses

160,729



194,137



728,208



676,569

Other expense

390



220



3,795



8,262


Income from operations

73,687



106,796



337,411



426,462

Interest income

1,721



1,985



8,685



2,908

Interest expense

(39,508
)


(44,623
)


(168,712
)


(147,901
)

(Loss) gain on derivative instruments, net

(23,053
)


58,500



(46,464
)


27,602

Loss on extinguishment of debt
















(27,300
)


Income before income taxes

12,847



122,658



130,920



281,771

Provision for income taxes

3,866



27,654



35,851



65,905


Net income
$
8,981


$
95,004


$
95,069


$
215,866


















Earnings per share:















Basic net income
$
0.07


$
0.68


$
0.69


$
1.64

Diluted net income
$
0.06


$
0.66


$
0.67


$
1.58

















Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic

124,348



126,242



125,281



117,956

Diluted

128,073



130,579



129,205



123,020

















Dividends declared per share
$
0.04


$
0.025


$
0.16


$
0.10







































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































HighPeak Energy, Inc.


Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows


(in thousands)









Year Ended December 31,



2024


2023


CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net income
$
95,069


$
215,866

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations:





Provision for deferred income taxes

35,330



65,905

Loss on extinguishment of debt






27,300

Loss (gain) on derivative instruments

46,464



(27,602
)

Cash paid on settlement of derivative instruments

(14,246
)


(24,194
)

Amortization of debt issuance costs

8,278



11,411

Amortization of discounts on long-term debt

9,865



15,140

Stock-based compensation expense

12,701



25,957

Accretion expense

966



522

Depletion, depreciation and amortization

500,752



424,424

Exploration and abandonment expense

620



4,242

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable

9,347



2,007

Prepaid expenses, inventory and other assets

(19,474
)


6,923

Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other current liabilities

4,719



8,488

Net cash provided by operating activities

690,391



756,389


CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Additions to crude oil and natural gas properties

(604,828
)


(1,009,855
)

Changes in working capital associated with crude oil and natural gas property additions

(1,294
)


(100,802
)

Acquisitions of crude oil and natural gas properties

(14,844
)


(15,085
)

Proceeds from sales of properties

339






Other property additions

(216
)


(193
)

Net cash used in investing activities

(620,843
)


(1,125,935
)


CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Repayments under Term Loan Credit Agreement

(120,000
)





Repurchased shares under buyback program

(35,166
)





Dividends paid

(20,058
)


(11,864
)

Dividend equivalents paid

(2,133
)


(1,251
)

Debt issuance costs

(58
)


(28,444
)

Proceeds from the exercises of warrants

1



4,028

Borrowings under Term Loan Credit Agreement, net of discount






1,170,000

Borrowings under Prior Credit Agreement






255,000

Repayments under Prior Credit Agreement






(525,000
)

Repayments of 10.000% Senior Notes and 10.625% Senior Notes






(475,000
)

Premium on extinguishment of debt






(4,457
)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock






155,768

Stock offering costs






(5,371
)

Proceeds from exercises of stock options






148

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(177,414
)


533,557

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(107,866
)


164,011

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

194,515



30,504

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
86,649


$
194,515


































































































































































































































































































































































































HighPeak Energy, Inc.


Unaudited Summary Operating Highlights















Three Months Ended




December 31,


Year Ended




December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023


Average Daily Sales Volumes:











Crude oil (Bbls)

35,926



40,624



37,914



38,041

NGLs (Bbls)

7,289



5,262



6,241



4,239

Natural gas (Mcf)

42,007



24,395



34,828



19,777

Total (Boe)

50,216



49,952



49,960



45,577














Average Realized Prices (excluding effects of derivatives):











Crude oil per Bbl
$
70.46


$
79.24


$
76.42


$
78.26

NGL per Bbl
$
22.30


$
19.93


$
22.06


$
21.51

Natural gas per Mcf
$
0.29


$
1.51


$
0.49


$
1.56

Total per Boe
$
50.83


$
65.53


$
58.48


$
66.80














Margin Data ($ per Boe):











Average price, excluding effects of derivatives
$
50.83


$
65.53


$
58.48


$
66.80

Lease operating expenses

(6.81
)


(7.53
)


(6.76
)


(8.04
)

Expense workovers

(0.50
)


(0.66
)


(0.47
)


(0.70
)

Production and ad valorem taxes

(2.87
)


(3.06
)


(3.26
)


(3.51
)

General and administrative expenses

(1.30
)


(1.01
)


(1.12
)


(1.00
)


$
39.35


$
53.27


$
46.87


$
53.55






















































































































































































































































































































HighPeak Energy, Inc.


Unaudited Earnings Per Share Details















Three Months Ended




December 31,


Year Ended




December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023

Net income as reported
$
8,981


$
95,004


$
95,069


$
215,866

Participating basic earnings

(861
)


(9,103
)


(9,155
)


(21,890
)

Basic earnings attributable to common shareholders

8,120



85,901



85,914



193,976

Reallocation of participating earnings

5



133



108



334

Diluted net income attributable to common shareholders
$
8,125


$
86,034


$
86,022


$
194,310













Basic weighted average shares outstanding

124,348



126,242



125,281



117,956

Dilutive warrants and unvested stock options

1,571



2,178



1,770



2,905

Dilutive unvested restricted stock

2,154



2,159



2,154



2,159

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

128,073



130,579



129,205



123,020













Net income per share attributable to common shareholders:











Basic
$
0.07


$
0.68


$
0.69


$
1.64

Diluted
$
0.06


$
0.66


$
0.67


$
1.58

































































































































































































































































































































































































HighPeak Energy, Inc.


Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDAX, Discretionary Cash Flow and Net Cash Provided by Operations


(in thousands)




Three Months Ended




December 31,


Year Ended




December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023

Net income
$
8,981


$
95,004


$
95,069


$
215,866

Interest expense

39,508



44,623



168,712



147,901

Interest income

(1,721
)


(1,985
)


(8,685
)


(2,908
)

Income tax expense

3,866



27,654



35,851



65,905

Depletion, depreciation and amortization

105,631



132,862



500,752



424,424

Accretion of discount

244



162



966



522

Exploration and abandonment expense

449



862



1,476



5,234

Stock based compensation

1,375



3,862



12,701



25,957

Derivative related noncash activity

20,704



(61,662
)


32,218



(51,796
)

Other expense

390



220



3,795



8,262

Loss on extinguishment of debt
















27,300

EBITDAX

179,427



241,602



842,855



866,667

Cash interest expense

(34,949
)


(40,084
)


(150,569
)


(125,807
)

Other (a)

1,682



1,398



3,513



(1,889
)

Discretionary cash flow

146,160



202,916



695,799



738,971

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(6,642
)


31,731



(5,408
)


17,418

Net cash provided by operating activities
$
139,518


$
234,647


$
690,391


$
756,389













(a) includes interest income net of current tax expense, other expense and operating portion of exploration and abandonment expenses.
























































































































































































HighPeak Energy, Inc.


Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income


(in thousands, except per share data)




Three Months Ended




December 31, 2024


Year Ended




December 31, 2024



Amounts


Amounts per


Diluted Share


Amounts


Amounts per


Diluted Share

Net income
$
8,981


$
0.06


$
95,069


$
0.69

Derivative loss, net

23,053



0.15



46,464



0.34

Stock-based compensation

1,375



0.01



12,701



0.09

Other expense

390



0.01



3,795



0.03

Income tax adjustment for above items *

(5,584
)


(0.04
)


(13,222
)


(0.10
)

Adjusted net income
$
28,215


$
0.19


$
144,807


$
1.05













* Assuming 21% statutory tax rate
























































HighPeak Energy, Inc.


Unaudited Reconciliation of Standardized Measure to PV-10


(in thousands)






As of December 31, 2024

Total Proved

Standardized measure
$
2,994,997

Present value of future income taxes and certain abandonment costs discounted at 10%

392,077

Present value of estimated future cash flows (PV-10)
$
3,387,074



























































HighPeak Energy, Inc.


Unaudited Reserve Replacement Computations





MBoe

Proved Reserves on December 31, 2023
154,162

Extensions, discoveries and revisions
63,121

Production
(18,285
)

Proved Reserves on December 31, 2024
198,998




Reserve Replacement with the drill bit
345
%






Investor Contact:



Ryan Hightower


Vice President, Business Development


817.850.9204



rhightower@highpeakenergy.com





Source: HighPeak Energy, Inc.






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Quiver Quantitative Contributor
