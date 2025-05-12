HighPeak Energy, Inc. Reports Amended Q1 2025 Financial Results and Updates Production Guidance

HighPeak Energy reports first quarter 2025 results, including increased production guidance, net income of $36.3 million, and a $0.04 dividend.

HighPeak Energy, Inc. announced amended financial results for the first quarter of 2025, showcasing an increased average sales volume of approximately 53.1 MBoe/d, a 6% rise from the previous quarter, and net income of $36.3 million, or $0.26 per diluted share. The company also generated $10.7 million in free cash flow, paid a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, and reduced its long-term debt by $30 million. HighPeak emphasized improvements in operational efficiency, identifying a faster drilling pace and enhanced completion capabilities, which allowed for four additional wells to be completed. Updated production guidance for 2025 is now set between 48,000 – 50,500 Boe/d. Despite global economic uncertainties impacting oil prices, the management remains committed to capital discipline and optimizing its financial strategy, with no imminent debt maturities and a cautious approach to development activities.

HighPeak Energy reported a net income of $36.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, significantly up from $6.4 million in the same period last year.

The company generated free cash flow of $10.7 million and reduced long-term debt by $30 million, indicating a strengthening balance sheet.

Production guidance for 2025 was narrowed and the midpoint was increased, showcasing operational efficiency and strong well performance.

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, reflecting ongoing commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Amended financial figures, particularly the significant change in repayments under the Term Loan Credit Agreement from $120,000 to $30,000, could raise concerns about financial stability and past reporting accuracy.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased substantially from $86,649 in Q4 2024 to $51,619, indicating potential liquidity issues.

Despite achieving increased production, the average realized prices for crude oil decreased compared to the previous year, impacting overall revenue negatively.

What are HighPeak Energy's first quarter 2025 highlights?

HighPeak reported a net income of $36.3 million, averaging 53.1 MBoe/d in sales volumes, a 6% increase.

How did HighPeak Energy adjust its 2025 production guidance?

The company narrowed its production guidance to 48,000 – 50,500 Boe/d, increasing the midpoint based on strong performance.

What was HighPeak Energy's cash flow for the first quarter of 2025?

HighPeak generated free cash flow of $10.7 million and reduced long-term debt by $30 million during the quarter.

What dividends did HighPeak Energy declare recently?

HighPeak's Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, payable in June 2025 to stockholders.

What efficiencies did HighPeak Energy achieve in the first quarter?

HighPeak drilled over 25% faster than expected, resulting in four additional wells completed in the first quarter.

$HPK insiders have traded $HPK stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HPK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL L. HOLLIS (President) purchased 9,256 shares for an estimated $207,519

We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $HPK stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPeak Energy, Inc. ("HighPeak" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HPK) today announced amended financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, provided an updated 2025 development outlook and increased production guidance. Please note that in the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows table, the amount of Repayments under Term Loan Credit Agreement for 2025 was amended from (120,000) to (30,000). The amended release follows:









First Quarter 2025 Highlights











Sales volumes averaged approximately 53.1 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent per day ("MBoe/d"), representing a 6% increase from the fourth quarter 2024.



Net income was $36.3 million, or $0.26 per diluted share and EBITDAX (a non-GAAP financial measure defined and reconciled below) was $197.3 million, or $1.40 per diluted share. First quarter 2025 adjusted net income (a non-GAAP financial measure defined and reconciled below) was $42.7 million, or $0.31 per diluted share.



Lease operating expenses averaged $6.61 per Boe, excluding workover expenses, representing a 3% decrease compared to the fourth quarter 2024.



Generated free cash flow (a non-GAAP financial measure defined and reconciled below) of $10.7 million, reduced long-term debt by $30 million and paid $0.04 per share in dividends.



Realized increased drilling and completion efficiency gains, which translated to drilling and completing four additional wells during the first quarter.









Recent Events









Narrowed 2025 production guidance range and increased the midpoint.



On May 12, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per common share outstanding payable in June 2025.









Statement from Jack Hightower, Chairman and CEO:







In March, we discussed our four pillars of success for 2025 which include: 1) improving corporate efficiency, 2) maintaining capital discipline, 3) optimizing our capital structure, and 4) delivering shareholder value. I would like to take this opportunity to update our shareholders on where we stand and the progress we have made to date.







Improving Corporate Efficiency







HighPeak delivered another strong quarter of results, beating production guidance and consensus estimates, while also realizing higher levels of operating efficiencies in our development program. We drilled over 25% faster than our previous expectations, which translated to drilling and completing four additional wells during the first quarter. We are running smoother and more efficiently than ever before, while continuing to keep development costs in line with internal expectations.







Maintaining Capital Discipline







Due to the global economic uncertainty and its impact on oil prices, we have moderated our development program by laying down one rig for four months, May through August. Despite the pause, we remain on track to drill and complete the same number of wells in our 2025 guidance because of the gains made through operational efficiencies.





As detailed on our March conference call, the majority of our 2025 infrastructure capex was first-quarter weighted. Factoring in drilling and completing four additional wells, we accomplished an outsized portion of our planned annual development activity during the first quarter. Going forward, we expect our quarterly capital expenditures to be materially lower and the total for the year to fall within our 2025 guided capex range. Although our operations are running much more efficiently, this is not the proper time to accelerate development activity from our original plan. Additionally, we have complete flexibility from a land and operations perspective to reduce the budget and leave a rig down for longer than the current plan if conditions warrant.







Optimizing our Capital Structure







We remain committed to optimizing our capital structure and remain poised to execute our plan once the market has stabilized. We are in a healthy financial position with no near-term debt maturities and are taking proactive steps to keep our balance sheet strong as we navigate this turbulent market.







Shareholder Value







Given the current global macro-economic backdrop, this is a time to remain nimble and prudent, which our high-quality asset base allows. As large owners of the Company, management is fully aligned with shareholders and has a long-term outlook on value creation. While markets may be volatile, it is important to remember the fundamental value of our asset base is still strong.









First Quarter 2025 Operational Update









HighPeak’s sales volumes during the first quarter of 2025 averaged 53.1 MBoe/d, a six percent increase over the fourth quarter 2024. First quarter sales volumes consisted of approximately 72% crude oil and 86% liquids.





The Company averaged two drilling rigs and one frac crew during the first quarter, drilled 16 gross (16.0 net) horizontal wells and turned-in-line 13 gross (12.9 net) producing wells. On March 31, 2025, the Company had 28 gross (28.0 net) horizontal wells in various stages of drilling and completion.





The Company updated its 2025 production guidance range to 48,000 – 50,500 Boe/d.





HighPeak President, Michael Hollis, commented, “Our strong first quarter production is allowing us to narrow our guided range and increase the midpoint. This speaks to our strong well performance and the high quality of our long lived oily inventory. As seen in the last few commodity price cycles, HighPeak is realizing deflationary cost pressures on both the capex and opex fronts. With our increased operational efficiency, we are doing more with less and at a lower overall cost.”









First Quarter 2025 Financial Results









HighPeak reported net income of $36.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, or $0.26 per diluted share, and EBITDAX of $197.3 million, or $1.40 per diluted share. HighPeak reported adjusted net income of $42.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, or $0.31 per diluted share.





First quarter average realized prices were $71.64 per Bbl of crude oil, $24.21 per Bbl of NGL and $2.34 per Mcf of natural gas, resulting in an overall realized price of $53.84 per Boe, or 75% of the weighted average of NYMEX crude oil prices, excluding the effects of derivatives. HighPeak’s cash costs for the first quarter were $11.94 per Boe, including lease operating expenses of $6.61 per Boe, workover expenses of $0.83 per Boe, production and ad valorem taxes of $3.17 per Boe and G&A expenses of $1.33 per Boe. As a result, the Company’s unhedged EBITDAX per Boe was $41.90 per Boe, or 78% of the overall realized price per Boe for the quarter, excluding the effects of derivatives.





HighPeak’s first quarter 2025 capital expenditures to drill, complete, equip, provide facilities and for infrastructure were $179.8 million.









Hedging













Crude oil.





As of March 31, 2025, HighPeak had the following outstanding crude oil derivative instruments and the weighted average crude oil prices and premiums payable per Bbl:























































Swaps

















Collars, Enhanced Collars









& Deferred









Premium Puts

















Settlement









Month













Settlement









Year













Type of









Contract













Bbls









Per









Day













Index













Price per









Bbl

















Floor or









Strike









Price per









Bbl

















Ceiling









Price per









Bbl

















Deferred









Premium









Payable









per Bbl

















Crude Oil:















































































































Apr - Jun









2025









Swap













5,500









WTI Cushing









$





76.37













$





—













$





—













$





—













Apr - Jun









2025









Collar













7,989









WTI Cushing









$





—













$





64.38













$





88.55













$





2.00













Apr - Jun









2025









Put













9,000









WTI Cushing









$





—













$





65.78













$





—













$





5.00













Jul - Sep









2025









Swap













3,000









WTI Cushing









$





75.85













$





—













$





—













$





—













Jul - Sep









2025









Collar













7,000









WTI Cushing









$





—













$





65.00













$





90.08













$





2.28













Jul - Sep









2025









Put













9,000









WTI Cushing









$





—













$





65.78













$





—













$





5.00













Oct - Dec









2025









Collar













5,000









WTI Cushing









$





—













$





60.00













$





72.80













$





—













Jan - Mar









2026









Collar













5,000









WTI Cushing









$





—













$





60.00













$





72.80













$





—





















The Company’s crude oil derivative contracts detailed above are based on reported settlement prices on the New York Mercantile Exchange for West Texas Intermediate pricing.









Natural gas.





As of March 31, 2025, the Company had the following outstanding natural gas derivative instruments and the weighted average natural gas prices payable per MMBtu.











Settlement Month













Settlement









Year













Type of









Contract













MMBtu









Per Day













Index













Price per









MMBtu

















Natural Gas:































































Apr – Jun









2025









Swap













30,000









HH









$





4.43













Jul – Sep









2025









Swap













30,000









HH









$





4.43













Oct – Dec









2025









Swap













30,000









HH









$





4.43













Jan – Mar









2026









Swap













19,667









HH









$





4.43





















HighPeak added the following natural gas swaps in April 2025.











Settlement Month













Settlement









Year













Type of









Contract













MMBtu









Per Day













Index













Price per









MMBtu

















Natural Gas:































































Jan - Mar









2026









Swap













10,333









HH











$







4.30













Apr – Jun









2026









Swap













30,000









HH









$





4.30













Jul – Sep









2026









Swap













30,000









HH









$





4.30













Oct – Dec









2026









Swap













30,000









HH









$





4.30













Jan – Mar









2027









Swap













19,667









HH









$





4.30

























Dividends









During the first quarter of 2025, HighPeak’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, or $5.0 million in dividends paid to stockholders during the quarter. In addition, in May 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, or approximately $5.0 million in dividends, to be paid on June 25, 2025, to stockholders of record on June 2, 2025.









Conference Call









HighPeak will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time for investors and analysts to discuss its results for the first quarter of 2025. Conference call participants may register for the call



here



. Access to the live audio-only webcast and replay of the earnings release conference call may be found



here



. A live broadcast of theearnings conference callwill also be available on the HighPeak Energy website at





www.highpeakenergy.com





under the “Investors” section of the website. A replay will also be available on the website following the call.





When available, a copy of the Company’s earnings release, investor presentation and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q may be found on its website at



www.highpeakenergy.com



.









About HighPeak Energy, Inc.









HighPeak Energy, Inc. is a publicly traded independent crude oil and natural gas company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional crude oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit our website at



www.highpeakenergy.com



.









Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements









The information in this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. When used in this document, the words “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “continue,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “future,” “potential,” “estimate” or the negative of such terms and similar expressions as they relate to HighPeak Energy, Inc. (“HighPeak Energy” or the “Company”) are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. The forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, they involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, in many cases, beyond the Company's control. For example, the Company’s review of strategic alternatives may not result in a sale of the Company, a recommendation that a transaction occur or result in a completed transaction, and any transaction that occurs may not increase shareholder value, in each case as a result of such risks and uncertainties.





These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the results of the strategic review being undertaken by the Company’s Board and the interest of prospective counterparties, the Company’s ability to realize the results contemplated by its 2025 guidance, volatility of commodity prices, political instability or armed conflicts in crude or natural gas producing regions such as the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine or Israel and Hamas, product supply and demand, the impact of a widespread outbreak of an illness, such as the coronavirus disease pandemic, on global and U.S. economic activity, competition, OPEC+ policy decisions, potential new trade policies, such as tariffs, could adversely affect the Company’s operations, business and profitability, inflationary pressures on costs of oilfield goods, services and personnel, the ability to obtain environmental and other permits and the timing thereof, other government regulation or action, the ability to obtain approvals from third parties and negotiate agreements with third parties on mutually acceptable terms, litigation, the costs and results of drilling and operations, availability of equipment, services, resources and personnel required to perform the Company's drilling and operating activities, access to and availability of transportation, processing, fractionation, refining and storage facilities, HighPeak Energy's ability to replace reserves, implement its business plans or complete its development activities as scheduled, access to and cost of capital, the financial strength of counterparties to any credit facility and derivative contracts entered into by HighPeak Energy, if any, and purchasers of HighPeak Energy's oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas production, uncertainties about estimates of reserves, identification of drilling locations and the ability to add proved reserves in the future, the assumptions underlying forecasts, including forecasts of production, expenses, cash flow from sales of oil and gas and tax rates, quality of technical data, environmental and weather risks, including the possible impacts of climate change, cybersecurity risks and acts of war or terrorism. These and other risks are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no duty to publicly update these statements except as required by law.





Reserve engineering is a process of estimating underground accumulations of hydrocarbons that cannot be measured in an exact way. The accuracy of any reserve estimate depends on the quality of available data, the interpretation of such data and price and cost assumptions made by reserve engineers. Reserves estimates included herein may not be indicative of the level of reserves or PV-10 value of oil and natural gas production in the future. In addition, the results of drilling, testing and production activities may justify revisions of estimates that were made previously. If significant, such revisions could impact HighPeak’s strategy and change the schedule of any further production and development drilling. Accordingly, reserve estimates may differ significantly from the quantities of oil and natural gas that are ultimately recovered.









Use of Projections









The financial, operational, industry and market projections, estimates and targets in this press release and in the Company’s guidance (including production, operating expenses and capital expenditures in future periods) are based on assumptions that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The assumptions and estimates underlying the projected, expected or target results are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic, regulatory and competitive risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the financial, operational, industry and market projections, estimates and targets, including assumptions, risks and uncertainties described in “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” above. These projections are speculative by their nature and, accordingly, are subject to significant risk of not being actually realized by the Company. Projected results of the Company for 2025 are particularly speculative and subject to change. Actual results may vary materially from the current projections, including for reasons beyond the Company’s control. The projections are based on current expectations and available information as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no duty to publicly update these projections except as required by law.









Drilling Locations









The Company has estimated its drilling locations based on well spacing assumptions and upon the evaluation of its drilling results and those of other operators in its area, combined with its interpretation of available geologic and engineering data. The drilling locations actually drilled on the Company’s properties will depend on the availability of capital, regulatory approvals, commodity prices, costs, actual drilling results and other factors. Any drilling activities conducted on these identified locations may not be successful and may not result in additional proved reserves. Further, to the extent the drilling locations are associated with acreage that expires, the Company would lose its right to develop the related locations.











HighPeak Energy, Inc.









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data









(In thousands)





















March 31,









2025













December 31,





2024















Current assets:





































Cash and cash equivalents









$





51,619













$





86,649

















Accounts receivable













78,356

















85,242

















Inventory













8,706

















10,952

















Prepaid expenses













8,301

















4,587

















Derivative instruments













5,620

















7,582

















Total current assets













152,602

















195,012

















Crude oil and natural gas properties, using the successful efforts method of accounting:





































Proved properties













4,140,881

















3,959,545

















Unproved properties













71,359

















70,868

















Accumulated depletion, depreciation and amortization













(1,293,949





)













(1,184,684





)













Total crude oil and natural gas properties, net













2,918,291

















2,845,729

















Other property and equipment, net













3,141

















3,201

















Other noncurrent assets













19,047

















19,346



















Total assets











$





3,093,081













$





3,063,288





















































Current liabilities:





































Current portion of long-term debt, net









$





120,000













$





120,000

















Accounts payable – trade













66,473

















74,011

















Accrued capital expenditures













53,240

















35,170

















Revenues and royalties payable













27,993

















26,838

















Other accrued liabilities













22,065

















22,196

















Derivative instruments













8,275

















5,380

















Operating leases













821

















719

















Advances from joint interest owners













—

















316

















Total current liabilities













298,867

















284,630

















Noncurrent liabilities:





































Long-term debt, net













902,844

















928,384

















Deferred income taxes













242,337

















232,398

















Asset retirement obligations













15,058

















14,750

















Operating leases













581

















670

















Commitments and contingencies









































































Stockholders’ equity





































Common stock













13

















13

















Additional paid-in capital













1,166,786

















1,166,609

















Retained earnings













466,595

















435,834

















Total stockholders’ equity













1,633,394

















1,602,456



















Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity











$





3,093,081













$





3,063,288







































HighPeak Energy, Inc.









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations









(in thousands)





















Quarter Ended March 31,

































2025













2024

























Operating revenues:



































Crude oil sales









$





246,424













$





282,369

















NGL and natural gas sales













11,024

















5,395

















Total operating revenues













257,448

















287,764



















Operating costs and expenses:



































Crude oil and natural gas production













35,562

















30,271

















Production and ad valorem taxes













15,152

















14,402

















Exploration and abandonments













264

















498

















Depletion, depreciation and amortization













109,325

















130,850

















Accretion of discount













244

















239

















General and administrative













6,345

















4,685

















Stock-based compensation













177

















3,798

















Total operating costs and expenses













167,069

















184,743

















Other expense













—

















1



















Income from operations















90,379

















103,020

















Interest income













810

















2,392

















Interest expense













(36,988





)













(43,634





)













Loss on derivative instruments, net













(7,927





)













(53,043





)















Income before income taxes















46,274

















8,735

















Provision for income taxes













9,939

















2,297



















Net income











$





36,335













$





6,438



















































Earnings per share:



































Basic net income









$





0.26













$





0.05

















Diluted net income









$





0.26













$





0.05

















































Weighted average shares outstanding:

































Basic













123,913

















125,696

















Diluted













127,213

















129,641

















































Dividends declared per share









$





0.04













$





0.04







































HighPeak Energy, Inc.





Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





(in thousands)

























Quarter Ended March 31,

































2025





















2024

























CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:



































Net income









$





36,335













$





6,438

















Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations:

































Provision for deferred income taxes













9,939

















1,688

















Loss on derivative instruments













7,927

















53,043

















Cash paid on settlement of derivative instruments













(3,071





)













(5,148





)













Amortization of debt issuance costs













2,034

















2,053

















Amortization of discounts on long-term debt













2,426

















2,453

















Stock-based compensation expense













177

















3,798

















Accretion expense













244

















239

















Depletion, depreciation and amortization













109,325

















130,850

















Exploration and abandonment expense













4

















274

















Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

































Accounts receivable













6,886

















(14,414





)













Prepaid expenses, inventory and other assets













(1,314





)













(4,722





)













Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other current liabilities













(13,860





)













(5,113





)













Net cash provided by operating activities













157,052

















171,439



















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:



































Additions to crude oil and natural gas properties













(179,819





)













(147,698





)













Changes in working capital associated with crude oil and natural gas property additions













25,172

















1,705

















Acquisitions of crude oil and natural gas properties













(2,517





)













(2,171





)













Proceeds from sales of properties













570

















—

















Other property additions













—

















(59





)













Net cash used in investing activities













(156,594





)













(148,223





)















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:



































Repayments under Term Loan Credit Agreement













(30,000





)













(30,000





)













Dividends paid













(4,957





)













(5,050





)













Dividend equivalents paid













(531





)













(530





)













Repurchased shares under buyback program













—

















(8,764





)













Debt issuance costs













—

















(7





)













Net cash used in financing activities













(35,488





)













(44,351





)













Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents













(35,030





)













(21,135





)













Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period













86,649

















194,515

















Cash and cash equivalents, end of period









$





51,619













$





173,380







































HighPeak Energy, Inc.









Unaudited Summary Operating Highlights





















Quarter Ended March 31,

























2025













2024

















Average Daily Sales Volumes:







































Crude oil (Bbls)













38,222

















39,959

















NGLs (Bbls)













7,724

















5,147

















Natural gas (Mcf)













43,096

















27,733

















Total (Boe)













53,128

















49,729























































Average Realized Prices (excluding effects of derivatives):







































Crude oil per Bbl









$





71.64













$





77.65

















NGL per Bbl









$





24.21













$





24.94

















Natural gas per Mcf









$





2.34













$





1.33

















Total per Boe









$





53.84













$





63.59























































Margin Data ($ per Boe):







































Average price, excluding effects of derivatives









$





53.84













$





63.59

















Lease operating expenses













(6.61





)













(6.30





)













Expense workovers













(0.83





)













(0.39





)













Production and ad valorem taxes













(3.17





)













(3.18





)













General and administrative expenses













(1.33





)













(1.04





)





















$





41.90













$





52.68







































HighPeak Energy, Inc.









Unaudited Earnings Per Share Details





















Quarter Ended March 31,

























2025













2024















Net income as reported









$





36,335













$





6,438

















Participating basic earnings













(3,542





)













(605





)













Basic earnings attributable to common shareholders













32,793

















5,833

















Reallocation of participating earnings













47

















1

















Diluted net income attributable to common shareholders









$





32,840













$





5,834





















































Basic weighted average shares outstanding













123,913

















125,696

















Dilutive warrants and unvested stock options













1,146

















1,786

















Dilutive unvested restricted stock













2,154

















2,159

















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding













127,213

















129,641





















































Net income per share attributable to common shareholders:





































Basic









$





0.26













$





0.05

















Diluted









$





0.26













$





0.05







































HighPeak Energy, Inc.









Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDAX, Discretionary Cash Flow and Net Cash Provided by Operations









(in thousands)

























Quarter Ended March 31,

























2025













2024















Net income









$





36,335













$





6,438

















Interest expense













36,988

















43,634

















Interest income













(810





)













(2,392





)













Income tax expense













9,939

















2,297

















Depletion, depreciation and amortization













109,325

















130,850

















Accretion of discount













244

















239

















Exploration and abandonment expense













264

















498

















Stock based compensation













177

















3,798

















Derivative related noncash activity













4,856

















47,895

















Other expense













—

















1

















EBITDAX













197,318

















233,258

















Cash interest expense













(32,528





)













(39,128





)













Other (a)













550

















1,558

















Discretionary cash flow













165,340

















195,688

















Changes in operating assets and liabilities













(8,288





)













(24,249





)













Net cash provided by operating activities









$





157,052













$





171,439

















(a) Includes interest income net of current tax expense, other expense and operating portion of exploration and abandonment expenses.































HighPeak Energy, Inc.





Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operations and Free Cash Flow





(in thousands)

























Quarter Ended March 31,

























2025













2024















Net cash provided by operating activities









$





157,052













$





171,439

















Add back: net change in operating assets and liabilities













8,288

















24,249

















Operating cash flow before working capital changes













165,340

















195,688

















Additions to crude oil and natural gas properties













(179,819





)













(147,698





)













Changes in working capital associated with crude oil and natural gas property additions













25,172

















1,705

















Free cash flow









$





10,693













$





49,695







































HighPeak Energy, Inc.





Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income





(in thousands, except per share data)

























Quarter Ended









March 31, 2025

























Amounts













Amounts per Diluted Share















Net income









$





36,335













$





0.26

















Derivative loss, net













7,927

















0.06

















Stock-based compensation













177

















0.00

















Income tax adjustment for above items *













(1,741





)













(0.01





)

























































Adjusted net income









$





42,698













$





0.31





















































* Assuming 21% statutory tax rate















































Investor Contact:







Ryan Hightower





Vice President, Business Development





817.850.9204







rhightower@highpeakenergy.com







Source: HighPeak Energy, Inc.



