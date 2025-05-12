Stocks
HPK

HighPeak Energy, Inc. Reports Amended Q1 2025 Financial Results and Updates Production Guidance

May 12, 2025 — 07:00 pm EDT

HighPeak Energy reports first quarter 2025 results, including increased production guidance, net income of $36.3 million, and a $0.04 dividend.

Quiver AI Summary

HighPeak Energy, Inc. announced amended financial results for the first quarter of 2025, showcasing an increased average sales volume of approximately 53.1 MBoe/d, a 6% rise from the previous quarter, and net income of $36.3 million, or $0.26 per diluted share. The company also generated $10.7 million in free cash flow, paid a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, and reduced its long-term debt by $30 million. HighPeak emphasized improvements in operational efficiency, identifying a faster drilling pace and enhanced completion capabilities, which allowed for four additional wells to be completed. Updated production guidance for 2025 is now set between 48,000 – 50,500 Boe/d. Despite global economic uncertainties impacting oil prices, the management remains committed to capital discipline and optimizing its financial strategy, with no imminent debt maturities and a cautious approach to development activities.

Potential Positives

  • HighPeak Energy reported a net income of $36.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, significantly up from $6.4 million in the same period last year.
  • The company generated free cash flow of $10.7 million and reduced long-term debt by $30 million, indicating a strengthening balance sheet.
  • Production guidance for 2025 was narrowed and the midpoint was increased, showcasing operational efficiency and strong well performance.
  • The Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, reflecting ongoing commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

  • Amended financial figures, particularly the significant change in repayments under the Term Loan Credit Agreement from $120,000 to $30,000, could raise concerns about financial stability and past reporting accuracy.
  • Cash and cash equivalents decreased substantially from $86,649 in Q4 2024 to $51,619, indicating potential liquidity issues.
  • Despite achieving increased production, the average realized prices for crude oil decreased compared to the previous year, impacting overall revenue negatively.

FAQ

What are HighPeak Energy's first quarter 2025 highlights?

HighPeak reported a net income of $36.3 million, averaging 53.1 MBoe/d in sales volumes, a 6% increase.

How did HighPeak Energy adjust its 2025 production guidance?

The company narrowed its production guidance to 48,000 – 50,500 Boe/d, increasing the midpoint based on strong performance.

What was HighPeak Energy's cash flow for the first quarter of 2025?

HighPeak generated free cash flow of $10.7 million and reduced long-term debt by $30 million during the quarter.

What dividends did HighPeak Energy declare recently?

HighPeak's Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, payable in June 2025 to stockholders.

What efficiencies did HighPeak Energy achieve in the first quarter?

HighPeak drilled over 25% faster than expected, resulting in four additional wells completed in the first quarter.

$HPK Insider Trading Activity

$HPK insiders have traded $HPK stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HPK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MICHAEL L. HOLLIS (President) purchased 9,256 shares for an estimated $207,519

$HPK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $HPK stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • WASATCH ADVISORS LP removed 509,100 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,483,770
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 216,954 shares (+10.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,746,637
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 128,648 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,891,125
  • AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 71,802 shares (+11.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,055,489
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 58,787 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $864,168
  • UBS GROUP AG added 57,753 shares (+380.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $848,969
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 57,155 shares (-87.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $723,582

Full Release



FORT WORTH, Texas, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPeak Energy, Inc. (“HighPeak” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HPK) today announced amended financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, provided an updated 2025 development outlook and increased production guidance. Please note that in the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows table, the amount of Repayments under Term Loan Credit Agreement for 2025 was amended from (120,000) to (30,000). The amended release follows:





First Quarter 2025 Highlights





  • Sales volumes averaged approximately 53.1 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent per day (“MBoe/d”), representing a 6% increase from the fourth quarter 2024.


  • Net income was $36.3 million, or $0.26 per diluted share and EBITDAX (a non-GAAP financial measure defined and reconciled below) was $197.3 million, or $1.40 per diluted share. First quarter 2025 adjusted net income (a non-GAAP financial measure defined and reconciled below) was $42.7 million, or $0.31 per diluted share.


  • Lease operating expenses averaged $6.61 per Boe, excluding workover expenses, representing a 3% decrease compared to the fourth quarter 2024.


  • Generated free cash flow (a non-GAAP financial measure defined and reconciled below) of $10.7 million, reduced long-term debt by $30 million and paid $0.04 per share in dividends.


  • Realized increased drilling and completion efficiency gains, which translated to drilling and completing four additional wells during the first quarter.




Recent Events




  • Narrowed 2025 production guidance range and increased the midpoint.


  • On May 12, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per common share outstanding payable in June 2025.




Statement from Jack Hightower, Chairman and CEO:



In March, we discussed our four pillars of success for 2025 which include: 1) improving corporate efficiency, 2) maintaining capital discipline, 3) optimizing our capital structure, and 4) delivering shareholder value. I would like to take this opportunity to update our shareholders on where we stand and the progress we have made to date.




Improving Corporate Efficiency



HighPeak delivered another strong quarter of results, beating production guidance and consensus estimates, while also realizing higher levels of operating efficiencies in our development program. We drilled over 25% faster than our previous expectations, which translated to drilling and completing four additional wells during the first quarter. We are running smoother and more efficiently than ever before, while continuing to keep development costs in line with internal expectations.




Maintaining Capital Discipline



Due to the global economic uncertainty and its impact on oil prices, we have moderated our development program by laying down one rig for four months, May through August. Despite the pause, we remain on track to drill and complete the same number of wells in our 2025 guidance because of the gains made through operational efficiencies.



As detailed on our March conference call, the majority of our 2025 infrastructure capex was first-quarter weighted. Factoring in drilling and completing four additional wells, we accomplished an outsized portion of our planned annual development activity during the first quarter. Going forward, we expect our quarterly capital expenditures to be materially lower and the total for the year to fall within our 2025 guided capex range. Although our operations are running much more efficiently, this is not the proper time to accelerate development activity from our original plan. Additionally, we have complete flexibility from a land and operations perspective to reduce the budget and leave a rig down for longer than the current plan if conditions warrant.




Optimizing our Capital Structure



We remain committed to optimizing our capital structure and remain poised to execute our plan once the market has stabilized. We are in a healthy financial position with no near-term debt maturities and are taking proactive steps to keep our balance sheet strong as we navigate this turbulent market.




Shareholder Value



Given the current global macro-economic backdrop, this is a time to remain nimble and prudent, which our high-quality asset base allows. As large owners of the Company, management is fully aligned with shareholders and has a long-term outlook on value creation. While markets may be volatile, it is important to remember the fundamental value of our asset base is still strong.





First Quarter 2025 Operational Update




HighPeak’s sales volumes during the first quarter of 2025 averaged 53.1 MBoe/d, a six percent increase over the fourth quarter 2024. First quarter sales volumes consisted of approximately 72% crude oil and 86% liquids.



The Company averaged two drilling rigs and one frac crew during the first quarter, drilled 16 gross (16.0 net) horizontal wells and turned-in-line 13 gross (12.9 net) producing wells. On March 31, 2025, the Company had 28 gross (28.0 net) horizontal wells in various stages of drilling and completion.



The Company updated its 2025 production guidance range to 48,000 – 50,500 Boe/d.



HighPeak President, Michael Hollis, commented, “Our strong first quarter production is allowing us to narrow our guided range and increase the midpoint. This speaks to our strong well performance and the high quality of our long lived oily inventory. As seen in the last few commodity price cycles, HighPeak is realizing deflationary cost pressures on both the capex and opex fronts. With our increased operational efficiency, we are doing more with less and at a lower overall cost.”





First Quarter 2025 Financial Results




HighPeak reported net income of $36.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, or $0.26 per diluted share, and EBITDAX of $197.3 million, or $1.40 per diluted share. HighPeak reported adjusted net income of $42.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, or $0.31 per diluted share.



First quarter average realized prices were $71.64 per Bbl of crude oil, $24.21 per Bbl of NGL and $2.34 per Mcf of natural gas, resulting in an overall realized price of $53.84 per Boe, or 75% of the weighted average of NYMEX crude oil prices, excluding the effects of derivatives. HighPeak’s cash costs for the first quarter were $11.94 per Boe, including lease operating expenses of $6.61 per Boe, workover expenses of $0.83 per Boe, production and ad valorem taxes of $3.17 per Boe and G&A expenses of $1.33 per Boe. As a result, the Company’s unhedged EBITDAX per Boe was $41.90 per Boe, or 78% of the overall realized price per Boe for the quarter, excluding the effects of derivatives.



HighPeak’s first quarter 2025 capital expenditures to drill, complete, equip, provide facilities and for infrastructure were $179.8 million.





Hedging






Crude oil.


As of March 31, 2025, HighPeak had the following outstanding crude oil derivative instruments and the weighted average crude oil prices and premiums payable per Bbl:











Swaps



Collars, Enhanced Collars




& Deferred




Premium Puts


Settlement




Month


Settlement




Year


Type of




Contract


Bbls




Per




Day


Index


Price per




Bbl



Floor or




Strike




Price per




Bbl



Ceiling




Price per




Bbl



Deferred




Premium




Payable




per Bbl


Crude Oil:

























Apr - Jun

2025

Swap


5,500

WTI Cushing

$
76.37


$




$




$



Apr - Jun

2025

Collar


7,989

WTI Cushing

$




$
64.38


$
88.55


$
2.00

Apr - Jun

2025

Put


9,000

WTI Cushing

$




$
65.78


$




$
5.00

Jul - Sep

2025

Swap


3,000

WTI Cushing

$
75.85


$




$




$



Jul - Sep

2025

Collar


7,000

WTI Cushing

$




$
65.00


$
90.08


$
2.28

Jul - Sep

2025

Put


9,000

WTI Cushing

$




$
65.78


$




$
5.00

Oct - Dec

2025

Collar


5,000

WTI Cushing

$




$
60.00


$
72.80


$



Jan - Mar

2026

Collar


5,000

WTI Cushing

$




$
60.00


$
72.80


$





The Company’s crude oil derivative contracts detailed above are based on reported settlement prices on the New York Mercantile Exchange for West Texas Intermediate pricing.





Natural gas.


As of March 31, 2025, the Company had the following outstanding natural gas derivative instruments and the weighted average natural gas prices payable per MMBtu.






































































































Settlement Month


Settlement




Year


Type of




Contract


MMBtu




Per Day


Index


Price per




MMBtu


Natural Gas:













Apr – Jun

2025

Swap


30,000

HH

$
4.43

Jul – Sep

2025

Swap


30,000

HH

$
4.43

Oct – Dec

2025

Swap


30,000

HH

$
4.43

Jan – Mar

2026

Swap


19,667

HH

$
4.43



HighPeak added the following natural gas swaps in April 2025.






















































































































Settlement Month


Settlement




Year


Type of




Contract


MMBtu




Per Day


Index


Price per




MMBtu


Natural Gas:













Jan - Mar

2026

Swap


10,333

HH


$
4.30

Apr – Jun

2026

Swap


30,000

HH

$
4.30

Jul – Sep

2026

Swap


30,000

HH

$
4.30

Oct – Dec

2026

Swap


30,000

HH

$
4.30

Jan – Mar

2027

Swap


19,667

HH

$
4.30





Dividends




During the first quarter of 2025, HighPeak’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, or $5.0 million in dividends paid to stockholders during the quarter. In addition, in May 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, or approximately $5.0 million in dividends, to be paid on June 25, 2025, to stockholders of record on June 2, 2025.





Conference Call




HighPeak will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time for investors and analysts to discuss its results for the first quarter of 2025. Conference call participants may register for the call

here

. Access to the live audio-only webcast and replay of the earnings release conference call may be found

here

. A live broadcast of theearnings conference callwill also be available on the HighPeak Energy website at


www.highpeakenergy.com


under the “Investors” section of the website. A replay will also be available on the website following the call.



When available, a copy of the Company’s earnings release, investor presentation and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q may be found on its website at

www.highpeakenergy.com

.





About HighPeak Energy, Inc.




HighPeak Energy, Inc. is a publicly traded independent crude oil and natural gas company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional crude oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit our website at

www.highpeakenergy.com

.





Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements




The information in this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. When used in this document, the words “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “continue,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “future,” “potential,” “estimate” or the negative of such terms and similar expressions as they relate to HighPeak Energy, Inc. (“HighPeak Energy” or the “Company”) are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. The forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, they involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, in many cases, beyond the Company's control. For example, the Company’s review of strategic alternatives may not result in a sale of the Company, a recommendation that a transaction occur or result in a completed transaction, and any transaction that occurs may not increase shareholder value, in each case as a result of such risks and uncertainties.



These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the results of the strategic review being undertaken by the Company’s Board and the interest of prospective counterparties, the Company’s ability to realize the results contemplated by its 2025 guidance, volatility of commodity prices, political instability or armed conflicts in crude or natural gas producing regions such as the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine or Israel and Hamas, product supply and demand, the impact of a widespread outbreak of an illness, such as the coronavirus disease pandemic, on global and U.S. economic activity, competition, OPEC+ policy decisions, potential new trade policies, such as tariffs, could adversely affect the Company’s operations, business and profitability, inflationary pressures on costs of oilfield goods, services and personnel, the ability to obtain environmental and other permits and the timing thereof, other government regulation or action, the ability to obtain approvals from third parties and negotiate agreements with third parties on mutually acceptable terms, litigation, the costs and results of drilling and operations, availability of equipment, services, resources and personnel required to perform the Company's drilling and operating activities, access to and availability of transportation, processing, fractionation, refining and storage facilities, HighPeak Energy's ability to replace reserves, implement its business plans or complete its development activities as scheduled, access to and cost of capital, the financial strength of counterparties to any credit facility and derivative contracts entered into by HighPeak Energy, if any, and purchasers of HighPeak Energy's oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas production, uncertainties about estimates of reserves, identification of drilling locations and the ability to add proved reserves in the future, the assumptions underlying forecasts, including forecasts of production, expenses, cash flow from sales of oil and gas and tax rates, quality of technical data, environmental and weather risks, including the possible impacts of climate change, cybersecurity risks and acts of war or terrorism. These and other risks are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no duty to publicly update these statements except as required by law.



Reserve engineering is a process of estimating underground accumulations of hydrocarbons that cannot be measured in an exact way. The accuracy of any reserve estimate depends on the quality of available data, the interpretation of such data and price and cost assumptions made by reserve engineers. Reserves estimates included herein may not be indicative of the level of reserves or PV-10 value of oil and natural gas production in the future. In addition, the results of drilling, testing and production activities may justify revisions of estimates that were made previously. If significant, such revisions could impact HighPeak’s strategy and change the schedule of any further production and development drilling. Accordingly, reserve estimates may differ significantly from the quantities of oil and natural gas that are ultimately recovered.





Use of Projections




The financial, operational, industry and market projections, estimates and targets in this press release and in the Company’s guidance (including production, operating expenses and capital expenditures in future periods) are based on assumptions that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The assumptions and estimates underlying the projected, expected or target results are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic, regulatory and competitive risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the financial, operational, industry and market projections, estimates and targets, including assumptions, risks and uncertainties described in “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” above. These projections are speculative by their nature and, accordingly, are subject to significant risk of not being actually realized by the Company. Projected results of the Company for 2025 are particularly speculative and subject to change. Actual results may vary materially from the current projections, including for reasons beyond the Company’s control. The projections are based on current expectations and available information as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no duty to publicly update these projections except as required by law.





Drilling Locations




The Company has estimated its drilling locations based on well spacing assumptions and upon the evaluation of its drilling results and those of other operators in its area, combined with its interpretation of available geologic and engineering data. The drilling locations actually drilled on the Company’s properties will depend on the availability of capital, regulatory approvals, commodity prices, costs, actual drilling results and other factors. Any drilling activities conducted on these identified locations may not be successful and may not result in additional proved reserves. Further, to the extent the drilling locations are associated with acreage that expires, the Company would lose its right to develop the related locations.























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































HighPeak Energy, Inc.




Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data




(In thousands)




March 31,




2025


December 31,


2024

Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$
51,619


$
86,649


Accounts receivable


78,356



85,242


Inventory


8,706



10,952


Prepaid expenses


8,301



4,587


Derivative instruments


5,620



7,582


Total current assets


152,602



195,012


Crude oil and natural gas properties, using the successful efforts method of accounting:







Proved properties


4,140,881



3,959,545


Unproved properties


71,359



70,868


Accumulated depletion, depreciation and amortization


(1,293,949
)


(1,184,684
)

Total crude oil and natural gas properties, net


2,918,291



2,845,729


Other property and equipment, net


3,141



3,201


Other noncurrent assets


19,047



19,346



Total assets

$
3,093,081


$
3,063,288










Current liabilities:







Current portion of long-term debt, net

$
120,000


$
120,000


Accounts payable – trade


66,473



74,011


Accrued capital expenditures


53,240



35,170


Revenues and royalties payable


27,993



26,838


Other accrued liabilities


22,065



22,196


Derivative instruments


8,275



5,380


Operating leases


821



719


Advances from joint interest owners







316


Total current liabilities


298,867



284,630


Noncurrent liabilities:







Long-term debt, net


902,844



928,384


Deferred income taxes


242,337



232,398


Asset retirement obligations


15,058



14,750


Operating leases


581



670


Commitments and contingencies















Stockholders’ equity







Common stock


13



13


Additional paid-in capital


1,166,786



1,166,609


Retained earnings


466,595



435,834


Total stockholders’ equity


1,633,394



1,602,456



Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$
3,093,081


$
3,063,288





























































































































































































































































































































































































HighPeak Energy, Inc.




Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations




(in thousands)




Quarter Ended March 31,




2025


2024


Operating revenues:






Crude oil sales

$
246,424


$
282,369


NGL and natural gas sales


11,024



5,395


Total operating revenues


257,448



287,764



Operating costs and expenses:






Crude oil and natural gas production


35,562



30,271


Production and ad valorem taxes


15,152



14,402


Exploration and abandonments


264



498


Depletion, depreciation and amortization


109,325



130,850


Accretion of discount


244



239


General and administrative


6,345



4,685


Stock-based compensation


177



3,798


Total operating costs and expenses


167,069



184,743


Other expense







1



Income from operations


90,379



103,020


Interest income


810



2,392


Interest expense


(36,988
)


(43,634
)

Loss on derivative instruments, net


(7,927
)


(53,043
)


Income before income taxes


46,274



8,735


Provision for income taxes


9,939



2,297



Net income

$
36,335


$
6,438










Earnings per share:






Basic net income

$
0.26


$
0.05


Diluted net income

$
0.26


$
0.05









Weighted average shares outstanding:






Basic


123,913



125,696


Diluted


127,213



129,641









Dividends declared per share

$
0.04


$
0.04







































































































































































































































































































































































































































HighPeak Energy, Inc.


Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows


(in thousands)




Quarter Ended March 31,




2025


2024


CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:






Net income

$
36,335


$
6,438


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations:






Provision for deferred income taxes


9,939



1,688


Loss on derivative instruments


7,927



53,043


Cash paid on settlement of derivative instruments


(3,071
)


(5,148
)

Amortization of debt issuance costs


2,034



2,053


Amortization of discounts on long-term debt


2,426



2,453


Stock-based compensation expense


177



3,798


Accretion expense


244



239


Depletion, depreciation and amortization


109,325



130,850


Exploration and abandonment expense


4



274


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:






Accounts receivable


6,886



(14,414
)

Prepaid expenses, inventory and other assets


(1,314
)


(4,722
)

Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other current liabilities


(13,860
)


(5,113
)

Net cash provided by operating activities


157,052



171,439



CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:






Additions to crude oil and natural gas properties


(179,819
)


(147,698
)

Changes in working capital associated with crude oil and natural gas property additions


25,172



1,705


Acquisitions of crude oil and natural gas properties


(2,517
)


(2,171
)

Proceeds from sales of properties


570







Other property additions







(59
)

Net cash used in investing activities


(156,594
)


(148,223
)


CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:






Repayments under Term Loan Credit Agreement


(30,000
)


(30,000
)

Dividends paid


(4,957
)


(5,050
)

Dividend equivalents paid


(531
)


(530
)

Repurchased shares under buyback program







(8,764
)

Debt issuance costs







(7
)

Net cash used in financing activities


(35,488
)


(44,351
)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents


(35,030
)


(21,135
)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period


86,649



194,515


Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$
51,619


$
173,380
























































































































































































































































HighPeak Energy, Inc.




Unaudited Summary Operating Highlights




Quarter Ended March 31,




2025


2024


Average Daily Sales Volumes:







Crude oil (Bbls)


38,222



39,959


NGLs (Bbls)


7,724



5,147


Natural gas (Mcf)


43,096



27,733


Total (Boe)


53,128



49,729











Average Realized Prices (excluding effects of derivatives):







Crude oil per Bbl

$
71.64


$
77.65


NGL per Bbl

$
24.21


$
24.94


Natural gas per Mcf

$
2.34


$
1.33


Total per Boe

$
53.84


$
63.59











Margin Data ($ per Boe):







Average price, excluding effects of derivatives

$
53.84


$
63.59


Lease operating expenses


(6.61
)


(6.30
)

Expense workovers


(0.83
)


(0.39
)

Production and ad valorem taxes


(3.17
)


(3.18
)

General and administrative expenses


(1.33
)


(1.04
)



$
41.90


$
52.68
































































































































































































HighPeak Energy, Inc.




Unaudited Earnings Per Share Details




Quarter Ended March 31,




2025


2024

Net income as reported

$
36,335


$
6,438


Participating basic earnings


(3,542
)


(605
)

Basic earnings attributable to common shareholders


32,793



5,833


Reallocation of participating earnings


47



1


Diluted net income attributable to common shareholders

$
32,840


$
5,834










Basic weighted average shares outstanding


123,913



125,696


Dilutive warrants and unvested stock options


1,146



1,786


Dilutive unvested restricted stock


2,154



2,159


Diluted weighted average shares outstanding


127,213



129,641










Net income per share attributable to common shareholders:







Basic

$
0.26


$
0.05


Diluted

$
0.26


$
0.05


































































































































































































































HighPeak Energy, Inc.




Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDAX, Discretionary Cash Flow and Net Cash Provided by Operations




(in thousands)




Quarter Ended March 31,




2025


2024

Net income

$
36,335


$
6,438


Interest expense


36,988



43,634


Interest income


(810
)


(2,392
)

Income tax expense


9,939



2,297


Depletion, depreciation and amortization


109,325



130,850


Accretion of discount


244



239


Exploration and abandonment expense


264



498


Stock based compensation


177



3,798


Derivative related noncash activity


4,856



47,895


Other expense







1


EBITDAX


197,318



233,258


Cash interest expense


(32,528
)


(39,128
)

Other (a)


550



1,558


Discretionary cash flow


165,340



195,688


Changes in operating assets and liabilities


(8,288
)


(24,249
)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$
157,052


$
171,439


(a)     Includes interest income net of current tax expense, other expense and operating portion of exploration and abandonment expenses.





































































































HighPeak Energy, Inc.


Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operations and Free Cash Flow


(in thousands)




Quarter Ended March 31,




2025


2024

Net cash provided by operating activities

$
157,052


$
171,439


Add back: net change in operating assets and liabilities


8,288



24,249


Operating cash flow before working capital changes


165,340



195,688


Additions to crude oil and natural gas properties


(179,819
)


(147,698
)

Changes in working capital associated with crude oil and natural gas property additions


25,172



1,705


Free cash flow

$
10,693


$
49,695


























































































































HighPeak Energy, Inc.


Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income


(in thousands, except per share data)




Quarter Ended




March 31, 2025




Amounts


Amounts per Diluted Share

Net income

$
36,335


$
0.26


Derivative loss, net


7,927



0.06


Stock-based compensation


177



0.00


Income tax adjustment for above items *


(1,741
)


(0.01
)











Adjusted net income

$
42,698


$
0.31










* Assuming 21% statutory tax rate










Investor Contact:



Ryan Hightower


Vice President, Business Development


817.850.9204



rhightower@highpeakenergy.com



Source: HighPeak Energy, Inc.






