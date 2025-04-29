HighPeak Energy, Inc. to Release 2025 First Quarter Financial Results on May 12, 2025

HighPeak Energy will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 12, 2025, followed by a conference call on May 13.

HighPeak Energy, Inc. has announced that it will release its financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 12, 2025, following the market's close. The company will host a conference call and webcast on May 13, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss these results with investors and analysts. Interested participants can register for the call and access the live audio webcast and its replay through the company's website. Based in Fort Worth, Texas, HighPeak Energy operates as an independent oil and natural gas company focused on activities in the Midland Basin in West Texas.

$HPK Insider Trading Activity

$HPK insiders have traded $HPK stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HPK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACK HIGHTOWER (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 17,262 shares for an estimated $242,185

MICHAEL L. HOLLIS (President) purchased 9,256 shares for an estimated $207,519

$HPK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $HPK stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) (“HighPeak Energy”), today announced that it plans to release its 2025 first quarter financial and operating results after the close of trading on Monday, May 12, 2025.





HighPeak Energy will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time for investors and analysts to discuss its 2025 first quarter financial results and operational highlights. Participants may register for the call



here



. Access to the live audio-only webcast and replay of the earnings release conference call may be found



here



. A live broadcast of theearnings conference callwill also be available on HighPeak Energy’s website at



www.highpeakenergy.com



under the “Investors” section of the website.







About HighPeak Energy, Inc.







HighPeak Energy is a publicly traded independent oil and natural gas company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit our website at



www.highpeakenergy.com



.







Investor Contact:







Ryan Hightower





Vice President, Business Development





817.850.9204







rhightower@highpeakenergy.com







Source: HighPeak Energy, Inc.



