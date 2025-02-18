HighPeak Energy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.04 per Share

HighPeak Energy declares a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share, payable on March 25, 2025.

HighPeak Energy, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share on its common stock, set to be paid on March 25, 2025, to stockholders of record as of March 3, 2025. The company, based in Fort Worth, Texas, is an independent crude oil and natural gas firm focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional reserves in the Midland Basin of West Texas. For more details, they direct interested parties to their website.

Potential Positives

HighPeak Energy, Inc. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share, demonstrating financial stability and a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend payment date of March 25, 2025, indicates the company's ongoing performance and ability to generate cash flow that allows for such distributions.

This announcement may bolster investor confidence and attract new investors looking for income-generating investments in the energy sector.

Potential Negatives

Declaring a low dividend of $0.04 per share may indicate limited cash flow or financial distress, potentially disappointing investors looking for higher returns.

FAQ

What is the quarterly dividend declared by HighPeak Energy?

HighPeak Energy has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share on its common stock.

When will the dividend be paid to stockholders?

The dividend will be paid on March 25, 2025, to stockholders of record on March 3, 2025.

Where is HighPeak Energy headquartered?

HighPeak Energy is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

What does HighPeak Energy focus on?

HighPeak Energy focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional crude oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin.

How can investors contact HighPeak Energy's investor relations?

Investors can contact Ryan Hightower, Vice President, Business Development, at 817-850-9204 or rhightower@highpeakenergy.com.

$HPK Insider Trading Activity

$HPK insiders have traded $HPK stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HPK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACK HIGHTOWER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 7 purchases buying 303,654 shares for an estimated $4,678,145 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL L. HOLLIS (President) purchased 9,256 shares for an estimated $207,519

$HPK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $HPK stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPeak Energy, Inc. (“HighPeak” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HPK) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share on its common stock to be paid March 25, 2025 to stockholders of record on March 3, 2025.









About HighPeak Energy, Inc.









HighPeak Energy, Inc. is a publicly traded independent crude oil and natural gas company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional crude oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit our website at



www.highpeakenergy.com



.







Investor Contact:







Ryan Hightower





Vice President, Business Development





817.850.9204







rhightower@highpeakenergy.com







