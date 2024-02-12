HighPeak Energy Inc Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for HPK

In trading on Monday, shares of HighPeak Energy Inc (Symbol: HPK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.85, changing hands as high as $15.43 per share. HighPeak Energy Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HPK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HPK's low point in its 52 week range is $10.44 per share, with $29.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.21.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.