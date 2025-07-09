HighPeak Energy (HPK) Surges 7.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK) shares rallied 7.1% in the last trading session to close at $10.44. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 12.4% loss over the past four weeks.

HighPeak Energy ended sharply higher on the last trading day, driven by optimism over oil prices. The recent strength in crude prices — to nearly $70 — and robust demand for energy is set to push drilling activity higher and contributed to the strength in HighPeak Energy, whose productive capacity is based in West Texas’ Midland Basin.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -60.7%. Revenues are expected to be $211.58 million, down 23.1% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For HighPeak Energy, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on HPK going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

HighPeak Energy belongs to the Zacks Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. Another stock from the same industry, Permian Resources (PR), closed the last trading session 4.7% higher at $14.42. Over the past month, PR has returned -0.1%.

For Permian Resources, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.26. This represents a change of -33.3% from what the company reported a year ago. Permian Resources currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.