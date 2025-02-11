HighPeak Energy (HPK) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of HighPeak Energy Inc (Symbol: HPK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.67, changing hands as high as $14.89 per share. HighPeak Energy Inc shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HPK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HPK's low point in its 52 week range is $12.48 per share, with $17.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.81.

