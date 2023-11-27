HighPeak Energy (HPK) Price Target Increased by 6.14% to 23.53

The average one-year price target for HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) has been revised to 23.53 / share. This is an increase of 6.14% from the prior estimate of 22.17 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 35.91 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.88% from the latest reported closing price of 16.24 / share.

HighPeak Energy Declares $0.02 Dividend

On October 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 1, 2023 received the payment on November 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the current share price of $16.24 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.62%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.78%, the lowest has been 0.30%, and the highest has been 2.22%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.42 (n=152).

The current dividend yield is 0.39 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 209 funds or institutions reporting positions in HighPeak Energy. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 8.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HPK is 0.19%, an increase of 165.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 93.41% to 26,018K shares. The put/call ratio of HPK is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors holds 13,885K shares representing 10.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,314K shares, representing an increase of 47.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPK by 179.30% over the last quarter.

Syntal Capital Partners holds 1,416K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 931K shares, representing an increase of 34.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPK by 357.70% over the last quarter.

Flat Footed holds 810K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company.

Aventail Capital Group holds 750K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company.

Kennedy Capital Management holds 616K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company.

HighPeak Energy Background Information

HighPeak Energy, Inc. is a publicly traded independent oil and natural gas company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas.

