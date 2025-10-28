HighPeak Energy (HPK) Price Target Increased by 35.71% to 9.69

The average one-year price target for HighPeak Energy (NasdaqGM:HPK) has been revised to $9.69 / share. This is an increase of 35.71% from the prior estimate of $7.14 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 52.36% from the latest reported closing price of $6.36 / share.

There are 250 funds or institutions reporting positions in HighPeak Energy. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HPK is 0.06%, an increase of 14.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.94% to 28,192K shares. The put/call ratio of HPK is 5.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors holds 13,885K shares representing 11.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 885K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 812K shares , representing an increase of 8.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPK by 25.33% over the last quarter.

Eight 31 Financial holds 842K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 798K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 596K shares , representing an increase of 25.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPK by 7.55% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 734K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 667K shares , representing an increase of 9.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPK by 14.67% over the last quarter.

