HighPeak Energy (FRA:58R) Price Target Increased by 14.20% to 22.78

The average one-year price target for HighPeak Energy (FRA:58R) has been revised to 22.78 / share. This is an increase of 14.20% from the prior estimate of 19.95 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.27 to a high of 37.47 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.78% from the latest reported closing price of 16.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 191 funds or institutions reporting positions in HighPeak Energy. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 58R is 0.06%, a decrease of 54.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.25% to 13,532K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors holds 7,314K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Syntal Capital Partners holds 931K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 908K shares, representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 58R by 46.86% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 504K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Geode Capital Management holds 319K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 276K shares, representing an increase of 13.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 58R by 50.51% over the last quarter.

Creative Financial Designs holds 257K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 167K shares, representing an increase of 35.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 58R by 34.34% over the last quarter.

