HIGHPEAK ENERGY Earnings Results: $HPK Reports Quarterly Earnings

HIGHPEAK ENERGY ($HPK) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported earnings of $0.06 per share, missing estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $234,810,000, missing estimates of $249,066,000 by $-14,256,000.
HIGHPEAK ENERGY Insider Trading Activity
HIGHPEAK ENERGY insiders have traded $HPK stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HPK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JACK HIGHTOWER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 117,262 shares for an estimated $1,796,185 and 0 sales.
- MICHAEL L. HOLLIS (President) purchased 9,256 shares for an estimated $207,519
HIGHPEAK ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of HIGHPEAK ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP removed 509,100 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,483,770
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 164,398 shares (+54.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,416,650
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 135,792 shares (+6.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,996,142
- INTRINSIC EDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 133,261 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,849,662
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 128,648 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,891,125
- INTERVAL PARTNERS, LP removed 119,741 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,662,005
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 71,802 shares (+11.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,055,489
