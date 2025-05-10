HIGHPEAK ENERGY Earnings Preview: Recent $HPK Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HIGHPEAK ENERGY ($HPK) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $254,425,736 and earnings of $0.30 per share.

HIGHPEAK ENERGY Insider Trading Activity

HIGHPEAK ENERGY insiders have traded $HPK stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HPK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL L. HOLLIS (President) purchased 9,256 shares for an estimated $207,519

HIGHPEAK ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of HIGHPEAK ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

