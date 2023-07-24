News & Insights

Markets
HPK

HighPeak Energy Continues To Gain

July 24, 2023 — 10:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK) are gaining more than 12 percent on Monday morning trade. The company had announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of common stock on July 21. Shares have been on an uptrend for the last several days.

Currently, shares are at $14.83, up 14.76 percent from the previous close of $12.94 on a volume of 519,259.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HPK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.