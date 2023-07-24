HighPeak Energy Continues To Gain

(RTTNews) - Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK) are gaining more than 12 percent on Monday morning trade. The company had announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of common stock on July 21. Shares have been on an uptrend for the last several days.

Currently, shares are at $14.83, up 14.76 percent from the previous close of $12.94 on a volume of 519,259.

