HighPeak Energy CEO Jack Hightower To Retire

September 16, 2025 — 06:26 am EDT

(RTTNews) - HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK), a crude oil and natural gas company, said on Tuesday that Jack Hightower, current Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, will retire.

The company has appointed its current President, Michael L. Hollis, as Interim CEO with immediate effect. Hollis has been working as President of HighPeak and a member of the Board since 2020.

Prior to joining HighPeak, Hollis had served as President and COO of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG), a Permian-focused oil and gas producer.

