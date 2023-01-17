HighPeak Energy Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for HPK

In trading on Tuesday, shares of HighPeak Energy Inc (Symbol: HPK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.93, changing hands as high as $26.45 per share. HighPeak Energy Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HPK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HPK's low point in its 52 week range is $16.04 per share, with $38.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.02.

