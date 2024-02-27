HighPeak Energy About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (HPK)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 2/29/24, HighPeak Energy Inc (Symbol: HPK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.04, payable on 3/25/24. As a percentage of HPK's recent stock price of $16.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HPK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.98% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HPK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HPK's low point in its 52 week range is $10.44 per share, with $28.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.44.

In Tuesday trading, HighPeak Energy Inc shares are currently up about 1.1% on the day.

