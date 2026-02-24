HighMark Wealth Management Buys 158,855 Shares of Axogen Stock

Key Points

HighMark Wealth Management LLC added 158,855 shares of Axogen.

The quarter-end value of the stake rose by $7.9 million, reflecting both trading activity and share price movement.

The fund held 343,940 shares valued at $11.2 million at the end of the fourth quarter.

The Axogen stake now accounts for 4.6% of HighMark's reported assets under management (AUM), placing it among the fund's top five holdings.

10 stocks we like better than Axogen ›

In its fourth-quarter 13F filing, HighMark Wealth Management LLC disclosed a purchase of 158,855 shares in Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN) . This purchase makes the stock one of the firm’s largest holdings.

What happened

According to its Feb. 4, 2026, SEC filing, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Axogen. The estimated value of the shares acquired was approximately $4 million, based on the average fourth-quarter trading price. This brought the value of the Axogen holding to $11.2 million as of Dec. 31, 2025, an increase of $7.9 million from the prior period — reflecting stock purchases and price movements.

What else to know

HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s buy raised its Axogen stake to 4.6% of 13F AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:IVV: $75.5 million (30.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT:EFV: $15.9 million (6.5% of AUM) NYSEMKT:IWM: $13.2 million (5.4% of AUM) NYSE:AXGN: $11.2 million (4.6% of AUM) NYSEMKT:IJR: $10.3 million (4.2% of AUM)

As of Feb. 4, 2026, shares of Axogen were trading at $34.22, up 89.3% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 75.3 percentage points.

Axogen’s trailing twelve-month revenue was $225 million, with a net loss of $15 million and a five-year revenue compound annual return of 11.9%.

The fund reported 588 positions and $245 million in reportable U.S. equity assets as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Company overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization $1.77 billion Revenue (TTM) $225.2 million Net Income (TTM) ($15.7 million) Price (as of market close February 4, 2026) $34.22

Company snapshot

Develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve repair, including Avance Nerve Graft, AxoGuard Nerve Connector, AxoGuard Nerve Protector, AxoGuard Nerve Cap, and Avive Soft Tissue Membrane.

Generates revenue through sales of proprietary nerve repair and protection products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals.

Targets plastic reconstructive, orthopedic, hand, and oral/maxillofacial surgeons in the United States and international markets.

Axogen is a healthcare company specializing in innovative surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries, with a diverse product portfolio addressing nerve repair and protection needs. The company leverages proprietary biologic and extracellular matrix technologies to deliver off-the-shelf grafts and coaptation aids, supporting improved clinical outcomes without the need for autograft harvesting. Axogen's strategic focus on expanding its addressable market and serving specialized surgical disciplines underpins its competitive positioning in the medical device sector.

What this transaction means for investors

HighMark reported holding 588 U.S.-based securities in the quarter, including positions across various stocks and ETFs. Axogen was one of their largest reported holdings, which they added significantly. This comes after a strong year of returns, suggesting the firm still likes the company and the value in the shares.

Axogen received big news in the fourth quarter, with FDA approval for Avance, one of its main products. This capped off a strong year for the company, where revenue surged 20% over 2024 to reach $225 million.

Management expressed confidence in its future growth potential following this news. With this development, Axogen appears in a stronger position to eventually reach profitability, which strengthens the investment case in the stock.

Should you buy stock in Axogen right now?

Before you buy stock in Axogen, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Axogen wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $409,970!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,174,241!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 889% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2026.

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.