Highline wins Brazilian telecom Oi tower auction with $330 million bid

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Cellular infrastructure company Highline on Monday successfully offered 1.7 billion reais ($329.64 million) to buy 8,000 fixed line towers from Brazilian telecom firm Oi SA OIBR4.SA, placing the sole bid in the auction for the assets, a document showed.

Highline, a unit of DigitalBridge Group Inc DBRG.N, will pay 1.08 billion reais at the closing of the deal and up to 609 million reais by 2026, depending on the use of the fixed-line infrastructure.

American Tower Corp AMT.N and IHS Holding IHS.N were reportedly interested in the assets, but did not submit bids.

Earlier this month, Oi had already said that it received an offer from Highline for the assets.

($1 = 5.1571 reais)

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de Janeiro Editing by Matthew Lewis)

