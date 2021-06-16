HIGHLIGHTS-Top trading houses speak at commodities conference

By Julia Payne, Bozorgmehr Sharafedin and Noah Browning

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Executives from the world’s largest trading houses and mining companies are discussing market trends at the FT Commodities Global Summit this week.

Following are highlights from Wednesday:

HANNAH HAUMAN, GLOBAL HEAD OF CARBON TRADING AT TRAFIGURA

"The carbon market itself is much wider. If we look at the potential for the carbon markets now that it has the full governmental support and that of corporates and consumers to move toward net zero, we see huge potential."

"The largest, most liquid commodity is crude at 5 billion tons a year, carbon is already the largest global commodity in the world with the potential to be ten times the size of the crude market."

GIOVANNI SERIO, VITOL HEAD OF RESEARCH

"We've already been seeing for the past 10 years the centre of oil growth moving to emerging markets. This trend will be accelerated after COVID and with the energy transition."

He said China will drive electric vehicle (EV) growth but is also a big driver of regular new car sales. In India and Latin America, EV penetration will not be easy and gasoline cars will still grow.

"In the meantime you have accelerated the trend of capital investment cuts in the oil industry, 30 percent was last year was because of COVID, and this is not going to come back."

"The price outlook could be beneficial for the energy transition, meaning for the adoption of alternative fuel. The next tension is going to be between (oil) supply coming down and demand coming down and at this point it feels like the supply is taking the lead in terms of being cut."

He said jet fuel demand will catch up with pre-COVID levels at the end of next year if not in 2023.

GUILLAUME VERMERSCH, CFO OF MERCURIA

"In the (post-COVID) recovery phase at the macro economy level, we've seen banks actually coming back and re-deploying the capital...that they removed some months ago. Some of those banks are expressing a very strong commitment to support the (commodities) sector."

CHRISTOPHE SALMON, CFO OF TRAFIGURA

The banks have reduced their commitment to second tier clients to focus on the large clients, he said, after the shock bankruptcies among Asian trading firms, notably Hin Leong, last year.

"We benefited from this trend because access to capital is more difficult for others...We have an increased our pool of funding by 10% year-on-year."

“Our effective tax rate is around 15%, so we are at the level which is considered as the appropriate level value by the G20.”

MURIEL SCHWAB, CFO OF GUNVOR

“We clearly see banks returning to the market, increasing their commitment to the large global commodity traders and supporting the needs for financing that increases with higher commodity prices...Banks are becoming more selective.”

"There's really an impact where we can see that the banks are in a better place today than two years ago and are expected to continue to provide the liquidity that would be needed in that super cycle."

JEFFREY DELLAPINA, CFO OF VITOL

Vitol and others trading firms will play a bit of a role to fill the gap in oil upstream financing as majors and banks look instead to renewable energy sources.

"It will help but not fill the hole."

He sees Vitol become more asset-heavy during the energy transition and does not see heavy-handed pressure from banks on fulfilling ESG metrics.

(Reporting by Julia Payne, Noah Browning and Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Louise Heavens and Bernadette Baum)

