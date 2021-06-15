HIGHLIGHTS-Top trading houses speak at commodities conference

By Julia Payne and Bozorgmehr Sharafedin

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - Executives from the world’s largest trading houses and mining companies are discussing market trends at the FT Commodities Global Summit this week.

Following are highlights from Tuesday:

JEREMY WEIR, CEO OF TRAFIGURA GROUP

Commodity prices may drop a bit after rising over the last six months due to short-term supply bottlenecks, he said. Copper and other metals have recently hit multi-year highs.

"We may see a small setback but on a long-term basis as we see this energy transition taking place, we're going to see continued demand for commodities. It is metal intensive particularly so I expect sustained prices or higher," he said.

Weir said there is a chance the oil price could hit around $100 a barrel in the longer term.

"The issue for oil is not demand...the supply situation is quite concerning. We've gone from 15 years of reserves to 10 years. We've seen capital expenditure go from five years ago at $400 billion a year to just $100 billion a year."

Trafigura's traded oil volumes have hit a new record at over 7 million barrels per day (bpd) currently and is focused on building up hydrogen-based fuels.

RUSSELL HARDY, CEO OF VITOL GROUP

This year, he sees oil price moving between $70 to $80 a barrel on the expectation that OPEC+ keeps supply discipline.

Iranian oil likely to return to the market between September and November.

"We have had those stock draws for a couple months, the market is heading in the right direction...my impression it is not a super cycle. With the energy transition, oil demand will peak."

Hardy predicts global oil demand hitting 105-110 million bpd and peaking around 2030. He sees a fast decline after 2040.

Vitol will continue to invest in oil and see global coal demand potentially hitting new record this year as new power demand rises outstrips renewable sources.

"Gasoline will catch up to pre-COVID levels in Q4 this year, diesel is there already, aviation fuel demand is a long way behind while petrochemical is already ahead of 2019 levels."

He expects oil demand to be full back to pre-COVID levels in mid-to-second half of 2022.

ALEX SANNA, GLENCORE HEAD OF OIL & GAS

Sanna said he sees a lot of volatility across metals and oil spurred by the energy transition but not a commodities super cycle. He added that capital expenditure cuts will put oil markets in OPEC hands.

"The return of Iranian oil is already priced into markets," he said, adding he expects OPEC+ to increase output gradually to 40 million bpd.

"Refining margins continue to remain under pressure, we have ample capacity available...I'm afraid short term margins remain under pressure," he said, speaking of the third quarter as economies slowly recover from COVID-19 lockdowns.

"European refiners will continue to struggle."

"LNG will be a big growth market for Glencore."

