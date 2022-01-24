HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day nine

MELBOURNE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Highlights of the ninth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Tuesday, all times local (GMT +11):

1130 PLAY UNDER WAY ON DAY NINE

Play got under way as scheduled with doubles action on day nine of the championships.

It is another hot, humid day at Melbourne Park, already more than 30 Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) and forecast to hit a high of 32.

The first singles match at Rod Laver Arena will pit Czech fourth seed Barbora Krejcikova against unseeded American Madison Keys in a women's quarter-final starting no earlier than 12.30 p.m. local time (0130 GMT).

READ MORE:

Australian Open order of play on Tuesday

Daniil Medvedev admitted to playing mind games in a bid to knock Maxime Cressy off his stride after the American serve-volleyer proved hard to beat in a stifling fourth-round clash.

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas survived an attritional fourth-round battle with American Taylor Fritz, twice coming from a set behind to win 4-6 6-4 4-6 6-3 6-4 and reach the quarter-finals.

Estonia's Kaia Kanepi rallied from a set down to topple world number two Aryna Sabalenka 5-7 6-2 7-6(10) on Margaret Court Arena in a tight contest to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals for the first time.

Seventh seed Iga Swiatek said she had to overcome nerves to stage a comeback from a set down to edge Romania's Sorana Cirstea in a baseline slug-fest and reach her first Australian Open quarter-final.

(Compiled by Andrew Both; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

((andrew.both@thomsonreuters.com; 1 919 6336697; Reuters Messaging: andrew.both.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.