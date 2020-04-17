Highlighting Vulnerability Among Debt and Dividend Profiles

By Dan Romito, Nasdaq Advisory

Executive Summary:

Our analysis indicates that Net Debt + Dividends Paid relative to EBITDA provides an insightful proxy when understanding pricing patterns and volatility

The trading dynamics reflected within Consumer Discretionary is a great proxy for potential vulnerability for other sectors

Our analysis indicates a different degree of perceived vulnerability once NDP/EBITDA exceeds 2.4x

Our analysis also indicates a distinct vulnerability once dividends paid as a percentage of free cash (i.e. CFO less CAPEX) exceeds 37%.

There exist unique sector characteristics with NDP/EBITDA that should be evaluated in concert with market thresholds

Over the course of the first quarter, we have observed a variety of critical trading patterns emerging from distinct profiles. One of the more interesting patterns our analysis has uncovered within the S&P 500 centers on the trading patterns deriving from certain dividend payout and leverage profiles. Furthermore, Nasdaq Advisory has experienced a notable uptick in conversations with clients regarding their strategic assessment of dividend policy. Our analysis of trading and fundamentals over the last ninety days indicates a distinct preference for a specific leverage and dividend payout policy. Conversely, we also observe an aversion to certain respective profiles as well. Further, while some of the observed patterns are unique to conventional sector dynamics, we detect a variety of examples that are relevant to the generalist perspective.

In order to identify dividend policy and leverage preferences and patterns, the analysis evaluated the most recent publicly available fundamentals for the constituents of the S&P 500. From there, we examined daily price through the lens of median daily change and the standard deviation of daily price change (i.e. volatility). The fundamentals analyzed employed Net Debt-to-EBITDA since we consider the metric one of the more objective measures of leverage. Dividend policy was proxyed by evaluating the most recent publicly available dividend payout ratio. For the purposes of understanding more of a realistic burden of payment, the analysis added dividends paid to net debt and then divided by EBITDA. We refer to this metric as Net Debt and Payout-to-EBITDA, or ‘NDP/EBITDA’. In other words, this analysis aimed at pinpointing distinct trends for leverage profiles that considered dividend payments in the same obligatory regard as debt payments.

Observation #1: The dynamics reflected within Consumer Discretionary is an insightful proxy for potential vulnerability

For 1Q2020, the median daily return reflected by S&P 500 constituents was -34 bps. The median NDP/EBITDA for the population was 2.2x. In short, as of the most recently available fundamentals, the S&P 500 displays $2.20 of debt and dividend payments for every $1 of EBITDA.

Interestingly, the current NDP/EBITDA ratio is in-line with the previous three years. Conventional payout ratios have also decreased over the same period from 43% to 34%, marking a decrease of approximately 20%. Therefore, if NDP/EBITDA has remained constant but payout has simultaneously decreased, it is fair to conclude that net debts levels have notably increased. That said, to a large extent, Consumer Discretionary does not abide by the trend. Unlike most other sectors, dividend payout for the space have remained consistent, (35%, 31%, 33% and 32% respectfully), but NDP/EBITDA has increased from 1.5x to 1.7x.

Consumer Discretionary, as highlighted below, also displays the smallest operating margin, combined with the highest short interest ratio. Over the last quarter, the sector has also reflected the second lowest median daily return and the second highest degree of daily volatility (based on the chart above).

The resulting implication of these combined attributes indicates the greater probability of obligatory payment (i.e. debt and dividend payment) burden. The math is in this respect is intuitive. In an environment that already displays relative margin pressure, the anticipated added contraction of margin will most likely enhance the burden facing current debt and dividend obligations. In short, the closer the resemblance to the fundamentals, particularly operating margin, dividend policy and NDP/EBITDA, the higher the probability the corporate will experience similar pricing and volatility dynamics.

Observation #2 – Our analysis indicates a different degree of perceived vulnerability once NDP/EBITDA exceeds 2.4x

The chart below highlights the following data points:

‘%tile’ represents the respective percentile ranking with the S&P 500

‘Mkt Median NDP/EBITDA’ highlights the respective NDP/EBITDA metric for each given percentile rank. For example 2.39x NDP/EBITDA falls within the 55 th percentile within the S&P 500

‘NDP Median Daily Return’ is the calculated median daily return for the NDP/EBITDA in that percentile rank. For example, the 55 th percentile NDP/EBITDA metric is 2.39x. Of the companies that fall within that rank, they reflect a median daily return of -37 bps and daily volatility of 570 bps for the first quarter



As the data indicates, there exists a noticeable sensitivity to NDP/EBITDA once the metric begins to exceed the 55th percentile, or 2.4x. More specifically, performance worsens roughly 16% and volatility increases approximately 12% once that 2.4X NDP/EBITDA ratio is crossed. Hence, vulnerability becomes intensified for companies that have about $2.40 worth of debt and current dividend paid for every $1 of EBITDA.

Observation #3 – There are unique sector characteristics with NDP/EBITDA

As indicated above, generally speaking, we observe trading patterns worsen once NDP/EBITDA begins to breach 2.4x, however there are some sector dynamics corporates should be aware of in order not to spurn a false sense of security or conversely, a false alarm. The chart below reflects the respective percentile rank of NDP/EBITDA. The respective percentile is highlighted in yellow once we observe trading patterns to noticeably worsen. For example, S&P 500 Information Technology companies that display an NDP/EBITDA above the 55th percentile display a different set of trading patterns than those below it (-34 bps v. -23 bps, respectively).

Interestingly, Consumer Discretionary also displays one of the lower NDP/EBITDA thresholds at 1.87x. We generally observe operating margin below the respective sector median and NDP/EBITDA above sector median (and especially above the market’s 2.4x) display far greater volatility and poorer price performance. Some sectors display NDP/EBITDA thresholds that are far less than the market’s general threshold. In addition to NDP/EBITDA, our analysis also indicates a distinct vulnerability once dividends paid as a percentage of free cash (i.e. CFO less CAPEX) exceeds 37%.

Action Items / Conclusion:

Our analysis indicates a bias against companies that display NDP/EBITDA ratios. Constant communication is essential to provide both realistic and proper context around dividend stability and debt obligations

Understanding the behavioral tendencies of investors is important, especially for corporates falling within the vulnerability ranges experiencing greater degrees of volatility. Both active and quant managers evaluating these specific characteristics.

The ability to understand trading activity is reliant on not only real-time perspective, but a relative landscape as well. In other words, for companies not displaying the discussed vulnerability, certain relative selling patterns could pinpoint an investor’s potential misunderstanding in performance forecasts

There are varieties of corporates within the S&P 500 that resemble the investment thesis of Consumer Discretionary. It is also helpful to focus on how shareholder wealth has been generated as opposed to solely focusing on sector dynamics

To learn more click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.