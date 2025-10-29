Highlander Silver (TSX:HSLV) Price Target Increased by 32.92% to 5.49

The average one-year price target for Highlander Silver (TSX:HSLV) has been revised to $5.49 / share. This is an increase of 32.92% from the prior estimate of $4.13 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.43% from the latest reported closing price of $3.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Highlander Silver. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSLV is 0.80%, an increase of 2,556.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2,000.00% to 210K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UNWPX - World Precious Minerals Fund holds 210K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing an increase of 95.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSLV by 2,556.54% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.