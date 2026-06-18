Highland Opportunities and Income Fund's Series A Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 8%

Below is a dividend history chart for HFRO.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Highland Opportunities and Income Fundhar's 5.375% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares :
In Thursday trading, Highland Opportunities and Income Fundhar's 5.375% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: HFRO.PRA) is currently off about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: HFRO) are up about 1.2%.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »
Further HFRO.PRA Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.