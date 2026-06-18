Highland Opportunities and Income Fund's Series A Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 8%

In trading on Thursday, shares of Highland Opportunities and Income Fundhar's 5.375% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: HFRO.PRA) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3436), with shares changing hands as low as $16.75 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.31% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, HFRO.PRA was trading at a 32.76% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 15.17% in the "ETFs & CEFs" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for HFRO.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Highland Opportunities and Income Fundhar's 5.375% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares :

In Thursday trading, Highland Opportunities and Income Fundhar's 5.375% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: HFRO.PRA) is currently off about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: HFRO) are up about 1.2%.

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Further HFRO.PRA Research:

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