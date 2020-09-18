Highland Income Fund (HFRO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 21, 2020

Highland Income Fund (HFRO) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.077 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HFRO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 23rd quarter that HFRO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.71, the dividend yield is 10.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HFRO was $8.71, representing a -36.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.63 and a 24.07% increase over the 52 week low of $7.02.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HFRO Dividend History page.

