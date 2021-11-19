Highland Income Fund (HFRO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 22, 2021

Highland Income Fund (HFRO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.077 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HFRO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 37th quarter that HFRO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.3, the dividend yield is 8.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HFRO was $11.3, representing a -7% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.15 and a 29.89% increase over the 52 week low of $8.70.

HFRO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) and Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the hfro Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HFRO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HFRO as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (CVY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CVY with an increase of 0.9% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HFRO at 1.12%.

