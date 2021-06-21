Highland Income Fund (HFRO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 22, 2021

Highland Income Fund (HFRO) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.077 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HFRO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 32nd quarter that HFRO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.75, the dividend yield is 8.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HFRO was $10.75, representing a -11.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.15 and a 43.72% increase over the 52 week low of $7.48.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HFRO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.