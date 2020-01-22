Dividends
Highland Income Fund (HFRO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 23, 2020

Highland Income Fund (HFRO) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.077 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HFRO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that HFRO has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of HFRO was $12.27, representing a -13.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.20 and a 11.02% increase over the 52 week low of $11.05.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HFRO Dividend History page.

