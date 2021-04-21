Highland Income Fund (HFRO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 22, 2021

Highland Income Fund (HFRO) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.077 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HFRO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 30th quarter that HFRO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.5, the dividend yield is 8.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HFRO was $11.5, representing a -0.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.57 and a 63.82% increase over the 52 week low of $7.02.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HFRO Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to HFRO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HFRO as a top-10 holding:

Amplify High Income ETF (YYY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YYY with an increase of 9.28% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HFRO at 4.28%.

