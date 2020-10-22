Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 23, 2020

Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.084 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HGLB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that HGLB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.96, the dividend yield is 16.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HGLB was $5.96, representing a -39.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.84 and a 63.06% increase over the 52 week low of $3.66.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HGLB Dividend History page.

