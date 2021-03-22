Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 23, 2021

Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.071 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HGLB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HGLB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.54, the dividend yield is 11.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HGLB was $7.54, representing a -1.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.69 and a 96.87% increase over the 52 week low of $3.83.

