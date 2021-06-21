Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 22, 2021

Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.071 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HGLB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that HGLB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.01, the dividend yield is 9.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HGLB was $9.01, representing a -5.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.50 and a 85.77% increase over the 52 week low of $4.85.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HGLB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

